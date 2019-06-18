Harrow Health, Inc to Locate Headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tennessee Governor, Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) announced today that the company will locate its headquarters operations in Nashville.



Harrow Health plans on locating its new headquarters in an existing building in Nashville. The new facility will operate as the company’s headquarters and will house the company’s executive positions.

“It is great news that Harrow Health is choosing to locate its headquarters operations in Tennessee. With their move to Tennessee, there are more than 10,000 headquarters, finance and tech establishments located in our state. We’re glad more and more companies are seeing what we in Tennessee already know, our state is the best state in the country to do business.” – Governor Bill Lee

“The healthcare industry continues to have a huge presence in Tennessee and specifically Nashville. In Middle Tennessee alone, the healthcare industry contributes more than 250,000 jobs to the local economy annually. I want to thank Harrow Health for contributing to this growing sector by locating its headquarters in Nashville and creating these new jobs in Davidson County.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“From our new home in Nashville, our team will continue to start, finance and grow pharmaceutical companies that will develop innovative, affordable and accessible medicines to solve the unmet needs of Americans. Our team is grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received from everyone in Tennessee, from the Governor and legislators, who have created a business climate that is second to none, to our new neighbors in Nashville where our families will live. Our team is excited to contribute to the future of Tennessee.” – Harrow Health Founder and CEO Mark L. Baum

“The decision by Harrow Health to expand their business into Nashville further widens Nashville’s lead as the HealthCare leader in the US. I am proud to support the efforts of our local leaders in bringing these high-quality jobs to our community, and I appreciate Gov. Lee, the Department of Economic & Community Development and Harrow Health for its commitments to Nashville.” – Rep. Bob Freeman (D – Nashville)

“This is great news. We continue to see the job market strengthening in Davidson County which is a tremendous boost to our local economy. I congratulate Harrow Health, Governor Lee and all state and local officials for their efforts in bringing these jobs home.” – Senator Steve Dickerson (D – Nashville)

About Harrow Health, Inc.

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including the nation’s leading ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds large equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals, all companies founded as subsidiaries of Harrow Health. The Company also owns royalty rights in certain 505(b)(2) drug candidates being developed by Surface, Melt, Mayfield and Radley. Harrow intends to create, invest in and grow paradigm shifting health care businesses that put patients first. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website by clicking here.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

