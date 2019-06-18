Fiduciary Trust’s Bryan D. Kirk Assumes New Role as Director of Financial and Estate Planning

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announced today that Bryan D. Kirk, who joined the firm in June 2015 as managing director and trust counsel based in San Mateo, CA, has been named director of financial and estate planning.



/EIN News/ -- In his new role, Mr. Kirk will work directly with Fiduciary Trust professionals as well as clients in each of the markets the firm serves to deliver targeted advice on a wide range of matters, including tax and transaction planning, wealth transfer strategy, philanthropy, and family education and governance. He will also lead the further development of Fiduciary Trust’s thought leadership across the financial and estate planning disciplines.

“Identifying and personalizing the right investment advice and solutions to help every client meet their financial goals is one of our key value propositions,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust Company International. “Bryan’s extensive knowledge of complex trust, estate, and wealth planning issues positions him well to collaborate with all of our teams and clients across the country, and to ensure we continue to provide advice that is truly forward-thinking.”

Prior to Fiduciary Trust, Mr. Kirk was a partner at San Francisco-based Botto Law Group LLP, where he specialized in estate planning, trust and estate administration, and tax-exempt organizations.

“Fiduciary Trust has a special capability to provide tailored financial and estate planning advice that is dynamically integrated with our investment management and fiduciary services,” said Mr. Kirk. “I’m looking forward to working alongside my colleagues throughout our organization to ensure our clients always have the resources and guidance they need to achieve fulfillment and peace of mind in their financial affairs.”

Mr. Kirk earned his juris doctor from the University of California-Berkeley School of Law, and graduated from Claremont McKenna College with a bachelor of arts in literature and government.

About Fiduciary Trust

Fiduciary Trust Company International, a global wealth management firm, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $75 billion in assets under administration and management as of March 31, 2019, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in New York, NY, Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton. Franklin Templeton’s goal is to deliver better outcomes by providing global and domestic investment management to retail, institutional and sovereign wealth clients in over 170 countries. Through specialized teams, the Company has expertise across all asset classes, including equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. The Company’s more than 600 investment professionals are supported by its integrated, worldwide team of risk management professionals and global trading desk network. With employees in over 30 countries, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$695 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

