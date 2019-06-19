Rachel Hope Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trapped emotions in the body are the single largest root cause of our physical and emotional suffering. To truly heal and transform our life, we must clear the emotional pain stored in our body.

Rachel Hope is a certified Body Code and Emotion Code practitioner and founder of Rachel Hope Healing. She helps people to heal core wounding that tends to keep replaying in life through repeating painful patterns.

“Rachel Hope Healing is really about people shedding the past so they can live their most authentic, empowered, enjoyable life,” says Rachel, “the life they came to Earth to live without the burden of the past holding them down.”

According to Rachel, the majority of our suffering comes from unhealed childhood wounds. As an energy practitioner, Rachel focuses on releasing stored pain in the body which casts a filter of sadness, anger, or frustration onto every life experience. She also works with the inner child to upgrade self-sabotaging subconscious beliefs.

“I work with people who have suffered childhood abuse, neglect, and mistreatment who are carrying this pain throughout their life and often don't realize how much it's been affecting them,” says Rachel. “Our inner child gives us direct access to our subconscious beliefs, and we can teach our inner child new healthy life-affirming beliefs.”

Rachel’s personal healing path brought her to inner child and emotional healing.

“When I started my journey of working with my inner child, I finally realized the magnitude of how much unresolved early abuse was playing out in my life. I knew I deserved a loving supportive partner, but it wasn’t until my inner child believed the same, did I finally meet the wonderful man I had been dreaming of. We really need our powerful subconscious to be onboard with the life we want to create since our subconscious is responsible for about 95% of our thoughts, feelings, and decisions.”

The Emotion Code and Body Code allow Rachel to communicate with her client’s subconscious. The subconscious knows which imbalances are contributing to the physical and emotional issues her clients want to work on.

“My sessions are built around clearing root causes of issues, but I also give my clients tools and resources to continue the healing process outside of sessions,” says Rachel. “Loving and healing our inner child is a lifelong journey. It's not something that you just wrap up in a few sessions. You can always uncover more.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Rachel Hope an interview with Jim Masters on June 21st at 4pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Rachel Hope Healing, visit www.rachelhopehealing.com



