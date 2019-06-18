Rugby - Elgon Cup: Uganda Rugby Union unveil the full teams

The Uganda Rugby Union (UgandaRugby.com) unveiled the full teams that will take part in Elgon Cup on 17th June 2019. The press conference took place at Kyadondo Rugby Club and presided over by the CEO of the Uganda Rugby Union, Ramsey Olinga.

The President of the Uganda Rugby Union, Godwin Kayangwe, in his opening remarks expressed his gratitude for the revival of the Women's XV games and thanked the media for covering rugby games. Mr. Godwin Kayangwe thanked Nile Breweries “Nile Special “for the continued support of the Uganda Rugby Cranes, and also thanked Century Bottling Limited for coming on board to support all rugby properties with Nivana Water.

The coaches of both teams assured those present that they were ready for the Elgon Cup and will be leaving for Kisumu on Thursday 20th July 2019. The Uganda Rugby Cranes (men) will leave on Wednesday 19th June 2019.

Men's team :

FRONT ROW

1. Santos Senteza

2. Saul Kivumbi

3. Asuman Mugerwa

4. Collin Kimbowa

HOOKERS

5. Ronald Kanyanya

6. Joseph Kagimu

LOCKS

7. Charles Uhuru

8. Robert Aziku

9. Simon Olet

BACK ROW

10. Desire Ayera

11. Brian Asaba

12. Eliphaz Emong

13. Byron Oketayot

HALF BACKS

14. Aaron Ofoyrwoth

15. Paul Epilo

16. Robert Masendi

CENTER

17. Pius Ogena

18. Ian Munyani

19. Jordan Bongomin

BACK THREE

20. Paul Masendi

21. Daudi Semwami

22. Adrian Kasito

23. Maxwell Ebonga

Women’s XV Elgon Cup team:

1. Faith Namugga

2. Yvonne Najjuma

3. Christine Nakayiza

4. Charity Atimango

5. Helen Gizamba

6. Mary Gloria Ayot

7. Winnie Atyang (Captain)

8. Beatrice Atim Lamunu

9. Samiya Ayikoru

10. Charlotte Mudoola

11. Christine Akello

12. Peace Lekuru (Vice Captain)

13. Aisha Nakityo Nabulime

14. Ritta Nadunga

15. Mary Adoi Kyoita

Subs

16.Peace Mirembe

17. Warry Ssenfuka Joanita

18. Fortunate Irankunda

19. Irene Ziggy

20. Lydia Namabiro

21. Juliet Nandawula

22. Diana Kwagala Anguchia

23. Esther Tino

Media Contact: Rugby@APO-opa.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.