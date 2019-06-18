Rugby - Elgon Cup: Uganda Rugby Union unveil the full teams
The Uganda Rugby Union (UgandaRugby.com) unveiled the full teams that will take part in Elgon Cup on 17th June 2019. The press conference took place at Kyadondo Rugby Club and presided over by the CEO of the Uganda Rugby Union, Ramsey Olinga.
The President of the Uganda Rugby Union, Godwin Kayangwe, in his opening remarks expressed his gratitude for the revival of the Women's XV games and thanked the media for covering rugby games. Mr. Godwin Kayangwe thanked Nile Breweries “Nile Special “for the continued support of the Uganda Rugby Cranes, and also thanked Century Bottling Limited for coming on board to support all rugby properties with Nivana Water.
The coaches of both teams assured those present that they were ready for the Elgon Cup and will be leaving for Kisumu on Thursday 20th July 2019. The Uganda Rugby Cranes (men) will leave on Wednesday 19th June 2019.
Men's team :
FRONT ROW
1. Santos Senteza
2. Saul Kivumbi
3. Asuman Mugerwa
4. Collin Kimbowa
HOOKERS
5. Ronald Kanyanya
6. Joseph Kagimu
LOCKS
7. Charles Uhuru
8. Robert Aziku
9. Simon Olet
BACK ROW
10. Desire Ayera
11. Brian Asaba
12. Eliphaz Emong
13. Byron Oketayot
HALF BACKS
14. Aaron Ofoyrwoth
15. Paul Epilo
16. Robert Masendi
CENTER
17. Pius Ogena
18. Ian Munyani
19. Jordan Bongomin
BACK THREE
20. Paul Masendi
21. Daudi Semwami
22. Adrian Kasito
23. Maxwell Ebonga
Women’s XV Elgon Cup team:
1. Faith Namugga
2. Yvonne Najjuma
3. Christine Nakayiza
4. Charity Atimango
5. Helen Gizamba
6. Mary Gloria Ayot
7. Winnie Atyang (Captain)
8. Beatrice Atim Lamunu
9. Samiya Ayikoru
10. Charlotte Mudoola
11. Christine Akello
12. Peace Lekuru (Vice Captain)
13. Aisha Nakityo Nabulime
14. Ritta Nadunga
15. Mary Adoi Kyoita
Subs
16.Peace Mirembe
17. Warry Ssenfuka Joanita
18. Fortunate Irankunda
19. Irene Ziggy
20. Lydia Namabiro
21. Juliet Nandawula
22. Diana Kwagala Anguchia
