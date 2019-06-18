DZS to Attend Connected Britain 2019 to Discuss 10G FTTx Initiatives

DZS Expands U.K. Customers with Advanced FTTx Solutions Delivering 10G PON

OAKLAND, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), a global provider of ultra-broadband network access solutions and communications platforms deployed by service providers and enterprise customers, today announced that the Company will be attending the Connected Britain 2019 Conference on June 18-19, 2019 in London, U.K.

DZS will be discussing its technology partnership with Full Fibre, a fiber network operator, to build a 10G FTTx network to serve the communities in Southwest U.K. that are currently underserved by existing operators using copper-based infrastructure. Full Fibre will leverage DZS’ 10G fiber access platform with XGS-PON to build out its new 10Gbps service delivery capable optical fiber network to provide underserved homes and businesses. Full Fibre is specifically targeting homes and businesses through a wholesale model by giving customers a choice across a number of regional and local ISPs.

“We chose DZS because they have an extensive and powerful 10G-PON product portfolio as well as their exceptional support in working with us to enhance our solutions. Their long-standing U.K. presence and broad number of direct customer relationships ensured that the procurement process was transparent and their on-going support to be extensive,” explains Oliver Helm, CEO of Full Fibre. “The Company’s impressive track record and business relationships with many other network operators in the U.K. gave us confidence that DZS can support our service requirements well into the future.”

“We welcome the addition of Full Fibre to DZS’ innovative base of customers in the U.K. to help build a full fiber network across the U.K. at competitive broadband price points,” said Peter Kemp, Managing Director of DZS-Keymile, U.K. region, “We continue to expand our capabilities with 10G-PON fiber solutions for FTTx and smart home connectivity. We are also pleased to continue to support the Connected Britain initiative, whose goal is to have 15 million FTTH connections by 2025, and full fiber penetration by 2033. The race is on for the U.K. operators to deliver on this monumental infrastructure challenge.”

To learn more about DZS’ 10G FTTx initiatives and about the technology partnership with Full Fibre, please visit us at Booth #10 at Connected Britain 2019 and register for a meeting: https://info.dasanzhone.com/connectedbritain2019

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global provider of ultra-broadband network access solutions and communications platforms deployed by advanced Tier 1, 2 and 3 service providers and enterprise customers. Our solutions are deployed by over 900 customers in more than 80 countries worldwide. Our ultra-broadband solutions are focused on creating significant value for our customers by delivering innovative solutions that empower global communication advancement by shaping the internet connection experience. Every connection matters, and the first connection to the internet and cloud services applications matters the most. Our principal focus is centered around enabling our customers to connect everything and everyone to the internet-cloud economy via ultra-broadband connectivity solutions. The Company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies, including: broadband access, mobile backhaul, Ethernet switching with Software Defined Networking (“SDN”) capabilities, new enterprise solutions based on Passive Optical LAN (“POL”), and new generation of SDN/ Network Function Virtualization (“NFV”) solutions for unified wired and wireless networks.

