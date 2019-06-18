Axcient’s Angus Robertson Brings Expertise in Business of Technology to CompTIA’s Business Applications Advisory Council

DENVER, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced that Angus Robertson, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer, has been selected to join the Business Applications Advisory Council of CompTIA , the leading trade association for the global technology industry. As a member of the council, Robertson will help drive CompTIA’s efforts to educate SaaS companies on progressive go-to-market growth strategies for selling business solutions using a dedicated sales channel.



As CMO at Axcient, Robertson leads the company’s Marketing division where he was responsible for product, revenue, and digital marketing. Previously, Angus was Executive Vice President (EVP) Marketing at Convercent, the leading provider of ethics and compliance software in the cloud, CMO at Hubble by insightsoftware.com, a leader in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software, and Vice President Product Marketing at Spirent Communications. Angus has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology, and he is passionate about how technology can be applied to solve business problems.

“It is an honor to be chosen to serve on the CompTIA Advisory Council to help drive SaaS adoption in the market,” said Robertson. “According to Market Research Future , it is estimated that the global SaaS Market will reach a valuation of $117 billion by the end of 2022. Through CompTIA and our leadership on the Council, we are positioned to offer MSPs the education, research, and resources they need to take advantage of that growth.”

The Business Applications Advisory Council is focused this year on driving business growth of SaaS companies and their solution providers, and Robertson’s expertise will be integral to driving those efforts.

“With the breadth of his experience in SaaS, Angus is a strong addition to our Business Applications Advisory Council,” said Annette Taber, CompTIA’s vice president for industry outreach. “His insights into the business of technology—how it is developed, marketed, influenced, purchased and deployed—will help guide the actions we take as an advisory council, an association, and an industry.”

The CompTIA Business Applications Advisory Council includes executives from organizations that deliver cloud software platforms and applications specifically developed for the line-of-business buyer seeking to achieve specific objectives. The council also includes specialized partners – such as CPAs and digital marketing agencies – who influence the sale of these solutions to line of business managers within organizations.

This year, the council’s strategies include:

Understanding vertical market and line of business buyer needs and connecting them with the right SaaS solutions

Identifying the current skills needed in the SaaS Solution Provider space

Distinguishing programs SaaS vendors should build for customers and prospects

Continuing to ensure CompTIA’s resources and expertise reach relevant business application providers

