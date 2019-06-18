Ineligible delay: Thousands of voices are demanding that the Senators take the final vote for the bill S-228

OTTAWA, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With only days to go before the end of the Senate activities, a pan-Canadian group of organizations and health professionals urges Senators to prioritize a vote on Bill S-228, to protect children’s health, before it dies on the Order Paper. Collectively, these organizations and the thousands of health and public health professionals they represent are asking Senators to call the vote this week before time runs out.



“We are asking the Senate to take position on Bill S-228, which aims to ban advertising of foods high in fat, salt or sugar targeting children under 13, to contribute to create a healthier environment. Near the Senate adjournment, we collectively call for a final effort to complete the work of Bill S-228, which the Senate had already adopted in 2017 before the amendments”, says Corinne Voyer, Director of the Quebec Coalition on Weight-Related Problems.

“Some fear that the food industry and the media companies will lose profit if they are banned from advertising products of low nutritional value directly to children. As a parent and as a society, we should ask ourselves why are we allowing industries to become richer by taking advantage of the cognitive and emotional vulnerability of children. With Bill S-228, rather than exploiting the credulity of the under-13s, the industry will simply have to target its ads to adults. As for the youth media, the Quebec experience, which banned children's advertising on television nearly 40 years ago, shows that their survival has not been threatened by this change”, adds Corinne Voyer of the Weight Coalition.

“Protecting the health of our children should not take second place to corporate profits or partisan politics,” said Ian Culbert, Executive Director of the Canadian Public Health Association. “Bill S-228 will not hurt our farmers or make their products less desireable on international markets; it will stop the food industry from bombarding young children with advertising for highly-processed foods high in fat, salt or sugar.”

The Honorable Nancy Greene Raine, who introduced the bill in 2016, was keen to participate in this final call to vote. “When Bill S-228 passed in the House of Common with two good amendments, I never thought it would not be quickly agreed to by the Senate. Having already been studied extensively, I hope it can be swiftly passed. The health of the next generation of children is at stake”, said Mrs Greene Raine. The Honorable senators, Chantal Petitclerc and Tony Dean also participated to this mobilization to demonstrate their support for this request.

“The health of Canadian children is threatened. One in three is obese or overweight. Their risk factors for high blood pressure, diabetes, premature heart disease and stroke are at epidemic levels. Many experts predict that today’s kids may be the first generation to have poorer health and shorter lifespans than their parents. We cannot afford to let Bill S-228 die if we are truly committed to giving our children the best possible start for a long and healthy life”, adds Senator Chantal Petitclerc.

By restricting the advertisement of unhealthy foods targeting children and thus reducing the exposure of children under 13 to this influence, Bill S-228 would have a positive public health impact. Junk food marketing contributes to the development of many diet-related chronic diseases, which cost the Canadian health-care system more than $27 billion a year. Marketing techniques aimed at children can be particularly harmful due to their cognitive development. They have difficulty understanding and discerning the intentions of advertisers which makes them a vulnerable target and more likely to be influenced. Prohibiting advertising to children is a key action of a plan to reduce obesity and noncommunicable food-related diseases.

“Most of the food and beverages marketed directly to children are unhealthy. Advertising is sophisticated, interactive and pervasive and significantly influences kids’ eating behaviours and health. Rates of illness like type 2 diabetes are increasing in the Canadian population and, alarmingly, people are being diagnosed at younger ages. Limiting exposure to ads on television, radio, the internet and in print can go a long way to helping change children’s food choices for the better and reducing their risk of developing disease. If Canada enacts this legislation, we will join other countries who have already made the wise decision to restrict marketing of unhealthy food and beverages to children. It’s time to pass Bill S-228”, said Dr Seema Nagpal, Vice President of Science and Policy at Diabetes Canada.

“If Canada’s Senate is to be recognized as a modern and important part of our legislative process, it must work efficiently. This means devoting time to providing constructive improvements to important legislation, while voting promptly on those bills that have already gone through due process – bills such as S-228,” Senator Tony Dean said. “It is time we address this legislation that is before us – our children and future generations depend on us.”

Key dates on this bill :

September 27, 2016 – Introduction and initial reading in the Senate

September 28, 2017 – After a year of work, Senate vote in favor of the bill.

October 6, 2017 – Initial reading at the House of Commons

September 19, 2018 – House of Commons vote in favor of this slightly amended bill

October 18, 2018 – Senate starts the study of amendments

Other voices across the country!

“For the Association des spécialistes en médecine préventive du Québec and its members, preventing preventable diseases is a priority. Bill S-228 is a way of contributing to a better diet for children, to protect their current and future health. You have to vote”. Dre Isabelle Samson, President, Association des spécialistes en médecine préventive du Québec

“We hate to see politics interfere with good governance and healthy public policy. We need to support parents who have to do daily battle with children nagging them for super-processed unhealthy foods endorsed by their favourite super hero. We need legislation that makes the healthiest choice, the easiest choice. Parents can't compete with the marketing strategies of the industry and Canadian children are suffering for it.” Rita Koutsodimos, Executive Director, BC Alliance for Healthy Living

“As a canadian expert in childhood obesity and internationally committed to fight against this disease for more than 15 years, I confirm that the Bill S-228 is of indisputable importance to observers such as the United Nations and the World Health Organization, to support all actions promoting the fight against noncommunicable diseases, such as obesity among our young Canadians, and the development of sustainable health measures.” Julie St-Pierre , M.D.,PhD, FAHA, FRCPC

“Childhood obesity poses lifelong health challenges resulting in costs to the public health system, low self-esteem and can be mitigated through healthy eating habits. The voting on the minor amendments to Nancy Greene Raine's bill are long overdue as this one is part of the future we hope to see as we build a Canada that is more healthy, ethical and sustainable.” Gisèle Yasmeen, Director of Food Secure Canada

About the Quebec Coalition on Weight-Related Problems

Created in 2006 and sponsored by the Quebec Public Health Association since 2008, the Quebec Coalition on Weight-Related Problem brings together more than 550 partners who request the adoption public policies specific to weight-related issues. The Weight Coalition advocates for the creation of environment that facilitate healthy choices and that contribute to preventing weight-related issues. For more details www.cqpp.qc.ca.

About the Canadian Public Health Association

Founded in 1910, the Canadian Public Health Association is the independent voice for public health in Canada with links to the international community. As the only Canadian non-governmental organization focused exclusively on public health, we are uniquely positioned to advise decision-makers about public health system reform and to guide initiatives to help safeguard the personal and community health of Canadians and people around the world. We are a national, independent, not-for-profit, voluntary association. Our members believe in universal and equitable access to the basic conditions which are necessary to achieve health for all. For more details www.cpha.ca .

About Diabetes Canada

Diabetes Canada is the registered national charitable organization that is making the invisible epidemic of diabetes visible and urgent. Diabetes Canada partners with Canadians to End Diabetes through:





Resources for health-care professionals on best practices to care for people with diabetes;

Advocacy to governments, schools and workplaces; and

Funding world-leading Canadian research to improve treatments and find a cure.

For more details www.diabetes.ca .

For interview requests, contact:

Corinne Voyer

Director

Quebec Coalition on Weight-Related Problems (Weight Coalition)

Cellphone : 514 566-4605

cvoyer@cqpp.qc.ca

Emma Mallach

Communications Manager

Canadien Public Health Association

Telephone: 613.725.3769, ext. 160

communications@cpha.ca

Seema Nagpal

Vice President of Science and Policy

Diabetes Canada.

Cellphone : 613-315-4142

Seema.Nagpal@diabetes.ca

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.