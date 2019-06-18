Rinovum Women’s Health Debuts All-New Over-the-Counter Product Designed to Treat Stress Urinary Incontinence and Boost Women’s Confidence

Makers of successful Stork® products for at-home conception take on light bladder leaks, a condition impacting more than 15 million women in the United States

PITTSBURGH, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rinovum Women’s Health , a privately-held company dedicated to offering products helping enhance women’s lives and empowering them to take charge of their health, announced today the general availability of Revive™ – an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter urethral support device that has been clinically shown to treat the cause of stress urinary incontinence (SUI), also known as light bladder leaks. After successfully growing The Stork ® OTC , the first conception aid sold over-the-counter, Rinovum Women’s Health has made Revive available in nearly 5,000 retail locations nationwide and growing.



/EIN News/ -- Revive is a comfortable, easy-to-use, reusable bladder support device that works from the inside out by internally supporting women’s bladders to reduce leakage from stress urinary incontinence for up to 12 hours. Designed to be both comfortable and effective, Revive is inserted into the vaginal tract using a tampon-like applicator. It supports the urethra and surrounding muscles to temporarily reduce leaks associated with stress urinary incontinence. Revive is easily removed using a looped retrieval string and can be restrung for reuse up to 31 days.

Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is the unintentional loss of urine that happens when physical movement or activity puts pressure on the bladder. Nearly one-in-three women in the United States (15 million women) between ages 30 to 60 report urinary incontinence issues and, as a result, women with SUI are 80 percent more likely to develop clinically diagnosed depression.

“Rinovum strives to take clinically proven medical technologies and, through innovation, make them widely available as over-the-counter products.” said Stephen Bollinger, CEO and President of Rinovum Women’s Health. “Revive is another important milestone for Rinovum. With its tampon-like applicator and removal string, Revive allows women to go about their day worry-free and return to an active lifestyle.”

Revive was studied in a multi-center study in multiple cities and states, with women varying in age, BMI and SUI severity. Designed to be one size fits most, the study showed 90 percent of participants felt that the product was a good fit upon first use and 92.8 percent of users reported little to no discomfort while removing the bladder support. In addition, Revive reduced bladder leakage episodes to less than one per day with 71 percent of women experiencing a clinically significant reduction in SUI symptoms. Seventy-nine percent of participants reported experiencing no discomfort at all while wearing the Revive bladder support, and 83 percent said that they would recommend the product to others.

Revive is also an environmentally-friendly device, as it significantly reduces pad and plastic waste by decreasing the demand for pads, panty liners and adult diapers. More than 12 billion pads, seven billion tampons and five billion adult diapers are deposited into landfills annually.

Revive is located in the feminine hygiene or incontinence aisle in most retailers. Visit userevive.com for more information about Revive, including where to purchase, and Rinovum Women’s Health.

Rinovum is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held women’s health company dedicated to bringing products into the market that will enhance women’s lives and empower them to take charge of their health. The company launched The Stork OTC, an innovative home-use conception aid in 2014 and today continues to strive to develop new and safe products for women.

