Global Sickle Cell Anemia Market Spotlight: Forecast to 2026

This Market Spotlight report covers the sickle cell anemia market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, patent information, probability of success, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2017, there were 3.2 million prevalent cases of sickle cell anemia worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 3.5 million prevalent cases by 2026.

Africa is estimated to have had 2.7 million prevalent cases of sickle cell anemia in 2017, accounting for 85% of worldwide cases. The approved drugs in the sickle cell anemia space predominantly target fetal hemoglobin, with the exception of Endari, which targets nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. These drugs are administered via the oral route.

The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for sickle cell anemia are in Phase II. Therapies in development for sickle cell anemia focus on a wide variety of targets. Pipeline drugs are administered via the intravenous or oral routes, with two products also being tested in subcutaneous formulations.

High-impact upcoming events in the sickle cell anemia space comprise an expected CHMP opinion for Endari, a pre-NDA meeting with the FDA for Voxelotor, topline Phase III trial results for Rivipansel, and topline Phase II trial results for Olinciguat.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematology asset is 29.4%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 75.9%. Drugs, on average, take 8.9 years from Phase I to approval in the overall hematology space.

There have been 11 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving sickle cell anemia drugs during 2014-19. The $2,520m strategic research collaboration deal signed in 2015 between Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics for the discovery and development of drugs based on CRISPR-Cas9 technology was the largest deal.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for sickle cell anemia have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 79% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 21% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of sickle cell anemia clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Lebanon has the top spot in Asia.

Clinical trial activity in the sickle cell anemia space is dominated by completed trials. Global Blood Therapeutics and Pfizer have the highest number of completed clinical trials for sickle cell anemia, with eight trials each.

Global Blood Therapeutics leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for sickle cell anemia, followed by Novartis.

Topics Covered



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Bone marrow transplantation

Hydroxyurea

Blood transfusions

Prophylactic therapy

Pain management



EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Anemia (December 3, 2018)

RVT-1801 for Sickle Cell Anemia (December 3, 2018)

Voxelotor for Sickle Cell Anemia (December 3, 2018)

BCL11a shRNA(miR) for Sickle Cell Anemia (November 1, 2018)

Voxelotor for Sickle Cell Anemia (June 27, 2018)

Altemia for Sickle Cell Anemia (April 30, 2018)

LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Anemia (December 9, 2017)



KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Global Blood Therapeutics Leaves ASH With Momentum Behind Voxelotor In Sickle Cell Disease

Modus CEO Says Rare Disease Priority Review Voucher To Be Key Catalyst



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

How Brazilian Patients Might Access Sickle Cell Disease Drug Faster

GBT Picks Up Inclacumab From Roche's Bargain Bin

EpiDestiny Inc. granted Novo Nordisk AS exclusive global rights to develop and sell its sickle cell disease candidate EPI01 (decitabine/tetrahydouridine)



PARENT PATENTS



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

Bluebird 'Turns A Corner' With Lentiglobin Gene Therapy, Tests Remain



BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information



APPENDIX



