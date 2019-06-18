Insights Into the Worldwide Neurodegenerative Disease Market (2019-2024) by Indication Type, Drug Type and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors for the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market include the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing public awareness, and strong product pipeline for neurodegenerative disease treatment.



Key Market Trends



Parkinson's Disease Segment by Indication Type is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Segment



The initial symptoms of Parkinson's disease include shaking, rigidity, uneasiness in walking, and slowness. Anxiety and depression are very common in patients suffering from Parkinson's disease.



Anti-Parkinson drugs, such as Levodopa and Carbidopa, are the most commonly administered drugs, along with dopamine agonists. Ropinirole, Pramipexole, and Rotigotine are some common dopamine agonists prescribed for the disease. Selegiline and Rasagiline are the drugs that conserve dopamine and prevent degradation. COMT inhibitors are also administered to prevent the degradation of dopamine.



According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, nearly 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease. The risk of Parkinson's disease increases with age. The growing aging population, especially in North America and Europe, is the primary factor propelling the growth of the market. The increasing awareness and incidences of the disease are boosting the market growth.



According to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, medication cost for a patient with the disease is on an average USD 2,500 a year, and therapeutic surgery costs nearly USD 100,000 per person. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Market



North America is the most significant region in Parkinson's drugs market. As many as one million Americans live with Parkinson's disease (PD), which is more than the combined number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and Lou Gehrig's disease.



According to Parkinson's news, 2018, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson's disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. Also, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the US population continues to age, the number of people living with Parkinson disease (PD) continues to grow, and it is expected to double between 2010 and 2040.



Recently, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved safinamide (Xadago) tablets as an add-on treatment to levodopa/carbidopa for patients with PD, who are experiencing "off" episodes. FDA approved the drug in March 2017. On the other hand, patients are adopting the generics due to the low cost, and are further expected to restrain the patented drugs. Hence, this generic competition between the new entrants is expected to show a steady growth rate, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is a consolidated, owing to the presence of a few major market players. Some of the market players are AbbVie, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical, and UCB.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Increasing Public Awareness

4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline for Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Patent Expiry of Neurodegenerative Disease Treatment Products

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Indication Type

5.1.1 Parkinson's Disease

5.1.2 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

5.1.3 Alzheimer's Disease

5.1.4 Huntington Disease

5.1.5 Other Indication Types

5.2 By Drug Type

5.2.1 N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor

5.2.2 Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

5.2.3 Dopamine Inhibitors

5.2.4 Other Drug Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.2 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.3 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceutical

6.1.9 UCB S.A.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



