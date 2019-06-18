Independent Study Shows Advertisers Achieve Efficiencies of 35% Through Automation and Consolidation Using Centro’s Basis Platform

Research Framework Calculates Risk-Adjusted $1.4 Million Benefit for Agencies on Centro’s Platform

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, today revealed the results of an independently researched study, which shows advertisers recognize significant profit and efficiency gains by implementing its Basis platform. All findings are available in “The Total Economic Impact of Centro Basis,” a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Centro. Forrester Consulting ( www.forrester.com ) provides objective research-based consulting to help leaders succeed in their organizations.



“When agencies are feeling the pressure of driving performance for campaigns while managing costs and industry complexity, a simple media buying platform won’t solve their problems,” said Katie Risch, CMO, Centro. “Basis is unique from typical demand-side platforms, and our users realize that it is more than just standard technology for buying media. Basis is a platform on which an agency grows and runs their entire business.”





/EIN News/ -- Forrester’s Total Economic Impact (TEI) framework offers guidance on technology investment decisions. In its analysis, Forrester constructed a composite company representative of the agencies it interviewed and used its model to quantify the impact of Basis. According to the study: “Forrester’s interviews with four existing customers and subsequent financial analysis found that an organization using Basis, based on these interviewed organizations, experienced benefits of $1.4 million over three years and almost no incremental costs that the agency needed to bear.”

The study outlines three core outcomes for companies implementing Basis:

Increased Incomes: Agencies generate more revenue by increasing share of wallet from existing clients, improving campaign delivery, and winning new customers.

Agencies generate more revenue by increasing share of wallet from existing clients, improving campaign delivery, and winning new customers. Efficiency: Manage for growth by adding capacity and increasing bandwidth of media team. One interviewee said, “Moving to Basis has increased our capacity tenfold.”

Manage for growth by adding capacity and increasing bandwidth of media team. One interviewee said, “Moving to Basis has increased our capacity tenfold.” Campaign Quality: Pull more detailed analytics in less time, gain better inventory access and coordination across ad types available for campaign teams by accessing search, social, direct, and programmatic through a single platform.

Forrester will reveal the details of its TEI framework in a webinar hosted by Centro on June 26. Learn more about how Basis affects agencies by registering at: www2.centro.net/webinar/Forrester-TEI .

Centro’s Basis is a robust solution for operating digital media teams and organizations. It is the first programmatic advertising platform seamlessly integrated with media planning, buying, operations, campaign analytics, business intelligence, and billing reconciliation. Media professionals access this complete toolset through a single sign-on system. To learn more about Basis, visit here: http://www2.centro.net/basis .

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

310-573-8776

anthony.loredo@centro.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/385ef41d-65fd-4bb7-aff1-bfc8fdf607ed

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bd3c8f0-99f1-497a-b01b-38c88728dc12



