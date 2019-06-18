Asia-Pacific Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market to Garner $1.51 Billion by 2026, Says Allied Market Research

Surge regulatory concerns, large consumer base, and increase in awareness have spurred the growth of the market. Based on material type, the market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others. However, the market across India is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market was pegged at $804.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Large consumers base, rising regulatory concern, and increase in consumer awareness have boosted the growth of the global Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market. However, the deployment of industrial robots in the semiconductor industry and high-cost associated with the installation of cleanroom spaces hamper the market. On the contrary, rising inclination toward cleanroom space is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Asia-Pacific cleanroom disposable gloves market is divided on the basis of material type, end user, and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, neoprene, and others. The natural rubber segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing around two-fifths of the market. However, the neoprene segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% through 2026.

Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into the aerospace industry, disk drives industry, flat panels industry, food industry, hospitals, medical devices industry, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors industry, and others. The medical devices industry held the largest nearly one-sixth of the market in 2018. However, the hospitals segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

The market across China held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across India is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Asiatic Fiber Corporation, Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Woojin ACT Co. Ltd.; Careplus Group Berhad, Riverstone Holdings Ltd.; Nitritex Limited, UG Healthcare Corporation, Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd., and Valutek.

