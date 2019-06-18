Right On Brands, Inc. Projecting Per Share Price Target of $0.70, Highlighted as “Strong Buy” in Research Report Released by Harbinger Research, LLC

DALLAS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc. ™ (RTON) a fully reporting SEC company, announced today, that Harbinger Research, LLC has recently released a new research report on the Company.



To view the research report please click here: Right On Brands, Inc. Legal Cannabis Sector Research Report prepared by Brian R. Connell, CFA for Harbinger Research.

/EIN News/ -- Right On Brands, Inc. President and CEO, Dr. Ashok Patel, stated, “We are extremely proud to announce the availability of an in-depth analysis of the Company’s market focus and investment opportunity by a well respected, small-cap research firm like Harbinger Research.”

The report carries a “Strong Buy” rating, and 12-18 month Price Target of $0.70 per share.

The U.S. cannabis market is large, rapidly growing and lacks a dominant retail brand in many market segments; New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co. projected total revenue, for the CBD market alone, of $16 billion by 2025.

The report states: “Hexa Research forecasts that the U.S. medical cannabis market will reach $19.48 billion by 2024.”

Brian Connell, CFA, Senior Research Analyst said, “By all accounts, this is a very large market that is going to become much larger very quickly.”

Furthermore, the report states: “This [report analysis] highlights the extreme potential for RTON’s share price to exceed our estimates either through multiple expansion, fundamental outperformance of our estimates, or both, making a current investment in RTON shares potentially very attractive to risk-tolerant investors at this time.”

The research report is available here: Right On Brands, Inc. Legal Cannabis Sector Research Report prepared by Brian R. Connell, CFA for Harbinger Research.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research is an independent equity research firm focused on providing coverage to small-cap companies. Our mission is to help clients achieve fairer market valuations, expanded shareholder bases, improved liquidity and easier access to capital markets. We do this by providing insightful, in-depth research reports that are widely distributed and made available to both institutional and individual investors. To view our research reports, visit www.harbingerresearch.com .



About Right On Brands, Inc.



Right On Brands, Inc.™, is a Carrollton, TX, Dallas area-based, consumer goods company specializing in brand development of hemp and cannabis-based food and beverage products for health-conscious individuals. Right On Brands consists of four operating segments: ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp™, ENDO Labs™ and ENDO Wellness Centers™.



Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of this press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

For Information About Right On Brands Distribution

If you are a food or beverage distributor and are interested in carrying a full line of CDB-infused and hemp-based snack products, please contact Vic Morrison: (323) 486-1809 x304; vic@rightonbrands.com.

To Order ENDO Brands Products

Visit our ENDO Brands website at: https://www.endobrands.com

Distribution channels:



