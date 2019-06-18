MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO) Introduces New Management and New Business Direction

/EIN News/ -- Miramar Beach, Florida, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets, introduces its new management team and gives direction on its new business model. The company, under leadership of its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Josh Tannariello, will focus on the acquisitions and development of hard assets including real estate and precious metals.

Mr. Tannariello, Masterbeat’s new CEO, has over 19 years of experience in the construction industry, ranging from sales to project oversight to executive management. His experience and relationships, throughout the United States, have perfectly prepared him to immediately deliver value to Masterbeat Corp. He plans to leverage his experience, his established relationships and his business acumen to build Masterbeat Corp. into an asset rich conglomerate with a blend of hard asset safe havens with new asset development, creating a unique model of asset appreciation, revenues and profits.

Masterbeat Corp. will initially focus on real estate opportunities with a heavy focus on South Florida, Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Nashville, TN and Austin, TX. These particular areas have had and are predicting rapid population growth. With the acceptance by consumers of the rental by owner concept (AirBnB, VRBO, etc.), these areas are primed for not only asset appreciation but immediate revenues. Some properties in these areas are booked continuously for the next 5, 10 or even 15 years. By combining asset value with income potential, Masterbeat can create revenue/income while accruing asset appreciation. All the above deliver value to Masterbeat Corp. and its shareholders.

While real estate is itself a tangible asset, precious metals will help to hedge further against market downturns and high inflation. Gold has historically outperformed everything during high inflationary periods and tends to retain its intrinsic value. Silver is discounted at its current levels, and Masterbeat feels confident that it has the potential to appreciate 3 to 4 times its value over the next few years.

“After one year evaluating and testing our strategy, I am very excited to accelerate our business model in and honored to lead Masterbeat. We are diligently working to become current with regulatory requirements, launch our operating subsidiary, transfer into or acquire Masterbeat’s first property and identify additional strategic assets for our company,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat Corp. “Our progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver instant revenues and profits to our shareholders, while being self-sustainable. Another key advantage: Masterbeat will utilize our experience and relationships to grow our company through traditional bank financing (mortgage backed and credit facilities), not solely on the back of our shareholders.”

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits and self-sustainability.

