U.S. Cellular and Country Music Star Dustin Lynch Team Up for the Summer

DALLAS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of co-founder and CEO, Nathan Hanks’ recognition as a Billboard Top Branding Power Player in music for the second consecutive year, Music Audience Exchange (MAX) today announced a campaign with U.S. Cellular and PLATINUM-certified hitmaker Dustin Lynch in support of Lynch’s chart-rising single "Ridin’ Roads."



Just in time for summer, the program amplifies Lynch’s jam-packed tour schedule and provides a unique opportunity for U.S. Cellular to connect with a new generation of country music fans, ranging from brand-new listeners to Lynch’s superfans.

“‘Ridin’ Roads’ is all about living life to the fullest and experiencing the world with the people you love! So, I’m pumped to team up with U.S. Cellular and create some really cool, new experiences for my fans,” shared Lynch.

As part of the program, U.S. Cellular creates exclusive VIP experiences at Lynch’s shows that reward new customers and loyalists alike. These include a signed guitar by Dustin Lynch; meet and greets with the artist; premium concert seating; travel, meal and hotel accommodations; and even a helicopter tour of Chicago.

Promotional campaigns featuring Lynch and “Ridin’ Roads” will run for a 6-week period across a mix of media channels including streaming audio and video, radio, and social media throughout the U.S. Music Audience Exchange provides the underlying data and technology for the program.

The program is part of U.S. Cellular's commitment to supporting its communities and providing unique experiences for its customers as evidenced by its longtime relationship with Summerfest in Milwaukee and last year’s MAX programs with Cole Swindell and High Valley.

“U.S. Cellular believes in the connecting power of music,” added Michael Behee, sponsorship manager at U.S. Cellular. “We have sponsored and supported music festivals for several years, and this year, we really wanted to ramp up our efforts to provide music fans with experiences they’ll never forget. This program is focused on amplifying, maximizing and bringing connectivity across our existing festivals, music events and sponsorships for an even greater level of engagement.”

"It was important to U.S. Cellular to reach audiences in a way that felt authentic and true,” said MAX founder and CEO, Nathan Hanks. "The MAX Platform was able to connect U.S. Cellular to the artist that would resonate both with the brand and its target audiences, to seamlessly integrate within that fan-artist passion point. And, by taking the MAX approach, U.S. Cellular is also supporting and promoting Dustin’s music. It’s a paradigm shift in the way brands and artists have traditionally worked together.”

To enter for a chance to win a VIP experience with Dustin Lynch and U.S. Cellular, visit: https://www.usccevents.com/dustinlynch . For more about the program, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvYXjBSzVZQ

About Music Audience Exchange (MAX)

Music Audience Exchange (MAX) helps marketers brand new music.

With over 7 million new music releases every year, MAX executes integrated programs that deliver brand messages through the voice of artists directly to fans — across audio, video, social, digital, and live experiences.

The MAX Platform™ is built on proprietary data science that maps a brand’s target audience attributes to the fanbases of 1.8 million artists worldwide. Through data-science and expert curation, MAX identifies which artists best fit the brand and their target audiences — influencing purchase intent, increasing brand favorability, generating online leads, and delivering incredible engagement.

Fans get more music. Artists get targeted promotion. Marketers get business results.

About U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

About Dustin Lynch

Since his debut with PLATINUM-certified single, “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has "steadily built one of the most consistent recording careers in modern country music” (Billboard) with six #1 hits, three Top 5 albums, and tours with the genre’s biggest names (Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley). Lynch’s highly anticipated RIDIN’ ROADS EP is out now and features current chart-rising single "Ridin’ Roads." After making his UK performance debut, the Tennessee native is currently out on Thomas Rhett’s North American VERY HOT SUMMER TOUR. Scoring nearly 1.3 BILLION total career streams, the Grand Ole Opry member continues to affirm his place as one of Country’s elite stars. Lynch has scored industry recognition with Billboard Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and CMT Music Awards nominations, and has made high–profile appearances on ACM Awards, CMA Awards, CMA Music Fest, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Lip Sync Battle, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY and more.

