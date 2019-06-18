Santani Residences - Own your own private villa in the misty mountains of Sri Lanka

Aerial view of Santani Residences, Sri Lanka Santani Residences Living Room Santani Residences Hillside View

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perched in the mountains overlooking the UNESCO world heritage site, the Knuckles mountain range, lies Santani Resort and Spa, an award-winning luxury wellness resort with accolades from Time Magazine, CNN, Conde Nast Traveller, Tatler, Vogue and more. After close to three years of continued success in the hospitality sector and after creating a global brand that has attracted visitors from across the world, Santani has now taken its next step on the Santani journey. This is a bold new venture into the future of living, through the design of living spaces that seamlessly connect with the nature around it, with its core embedded in an integrated holistic wellness-based lifestyle.Currently, there are 22 residences available in a multitude of different designs, with each one being designed to take into consideration the elevation, the layout and the views available on that particular block of land. These are available in two, three and four-bedroom layouts with an extensive plot and ample amenities available in each one. A connected common facility including a restaurant, spa and wellness center will ensure that the property is in line with the Santani ethos of living a life that has wellness woven into its core.Given the new highway that will connect a number of major cities and airports to Kandy, property prices are expected to rise significantly, and as a result, significant capital appreciation is expected in this region. Santani Residences will combine cutting-edge design with a wellness-focused philosophy and all of the facilities of the resort to be a perfect sanctuary for residents and a lucrative choice for investors. LuxuryProperty.com , known as Dubai’s luxury brokerage, has partnered with Santani to market the residences. With the benefit of a strong online platform and an extensive global reach, LuxuryProperty.com will be targeting HNWI buyers and investors around the world who are looking for a prime property that yields excellent returns.Jason Hayes, CEO of LuxuryProperty.com, is very pleased to be working with an international resort of such high renown. “I have a long history with Sri Lanka , as I spent my childhood there. In many ways, Santani feels like coming home. This project also offers us the opportunity to showcase the island’s natural beauty and to show that despite the tragedy that occurred at Easter, Sri Lanka is very much a thriving market. This is a unique opportunity to acquire not just a fantastic property, but a true sense of peace and tranquillity in the mountains of Kandy.”About LuxuryProperty.com:LuxuryProperty.com is Dubai’s Luxury Brokerage, connecting local and international clients to the most exclusive properties in Dubai and across the globe.A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe. As a brokerage, LuxuryProperty.com specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.LuxuryProperty.com is dedicated to curating and showcasing the very best in luxury living.For more information: www.luxuryproperty.com For more information or details, please contact:Arpan Ghosh, PR Officer - LuxuryProperty.comT: +971 4 240 6211 | M: +971 52 713 4803E: arpan@luxuryproperty.com

Hilltop Residences by Santani in Sri Lanka



