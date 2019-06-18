The World Market for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUDs) to 2024 - Copper Intrauterine Devices Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors for the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market include the technological innovations leading to effective contraception and fewer side effects, increasing rate of unintended pregnancies, and supportive government initiatives and private firms for the prevention of unwanted abortions and pregnancies.



Key Market Trends



The Copper Intrauterine Device Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



Copper IUDs have been in the market for a long time, since about 1988, earlier than the hormonal IUDs. Paragard used to be marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals since the year 2016 but in the year 2017, the company sold its Paragard division to CooperSurgical. However, Paragard was approved in the year 1984 and is available in the United States since the year 1988. It releases copper ions that are toxic to the sperm and prevents fertilization. They are usable for up to 10 years.



Paragard was the only copper IUD available in many countries, including the United States, till 2015. Liletta is another copper IUD that was launched in 2015. It has become popular in Europe. The FDA, United States, had also given approval for the same. The companies, Allergan PLC and Medicines360, with their collaboration in 2015, started marketing the Liletta Copper IUD in the United States market. The FDA approved it for only three years but extended the approval for five years in 2018.



One of the advantages of using copper IUDs is that they can be used as emergency contraceptives. They can be used within five days of unprotected intercourse to prevent pregnancy. Unlike the hormonal IUD, where the user has to wait for two days for the IUD to take effect, copper IUDs are functional immediately after insertion. They are also less expensive in comparison to hormonal IUDs. The copper IUDs are expected to observe a steady growth, during the forecast period.



North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Market



IUDs are one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, and the interest in this method is growing among women and healthcare providers. The US market has shown the greatest demand in the use of both hormone-free copper, as well as hormone-based IUDs. It is the primary form of contraceptives used among the female US citizens. Because of its role as an emergency contraceptive, the market is witnessing a stiff increase in its demand.



Hormonal IUDs are also trending in the US market, which is approved by the FDA. The three most common types of hormonal IUDs available and trending in the US market are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has now developed new guidelines to make IUDs popular among patients. It has been endorsed by the American Academic of Pediatrics as the first line of contraceptive option for teenage girls. Thus, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and awareness among the population, the North American intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is consolidated, owing to the presence of a few major market players. Some of the market players are Allergan, Bayer, CooperSurgical, DKT International, Egemen International, Mona Lisa, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International, and SMB Corporation of India.



