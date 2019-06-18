Hanzo and Vestige Digital Investigations Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Expanded Services for Online Digital Investigations and the Capture of Social Media Evidence

/EIN News/ --

Hanzo and Vestige Digital Investigations are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Hanzo’s industry-leading dynamic web archiving and AI-powered online investigations technology with Vestige’s digital forensics, eDiscovery and cybersecurity expertise to deliver expanded services to their respective customers around the globe.





As the IT world continuously evolves, exemplified by the shift from PCs to mobile devices, or the proliferation of cloud-based applications that support mobile and distributed workforces, vast volumes of unstructured, dynamic data is everywhere, and it can be challenging to capture correctly. This data is often a treasure trove of evidence for resolving issues in disputes such as IP, fraud, embezzlement, cyberbullying, and terrorism cases. Corporate legal teams and law firms alike need an expanded approach that can efficiently and effectively uncover responsive data hidden amongst the vast volume of publicly available information on the web. They also need the power to forensically recover deleted files and social media posts that might still reside on individual devices.

“The web is a vital yet often under-used resource for cases largely because it’s been historically too arduous and expensive to identify the subject profile and capture the relevant data before it changes,” said Dan Spaide, Partner Manager, Hanzo. “This partnership pairs Hanzo investigations, continuous monitoring, and preservation technology with expert digital forensic services to give customers more options to uncover and recover potentially mission-critical evidence.”

“In many cases, the deleted data is the only remaining location for recovering evidence that can then be used for internal investigations or court cases to settle disputes and litigate claims,” said Anthony Merlino, Managing Director, Vestige Digital Investigations. “The Hanzo-Vestige partnership joins the technology and services of industry trailblazers to deliver best-in-class investigative solutions to clients.”

About Hanzo

Hanzo is solving the single biggest challenge in legally-defensible compliance and litigation today— contextual investigation, capture, and preservation of dynamic web content. Through the Hanzo Dynamic Archive platform, we investigate, hold, capture and preserve team messaging data, social media engagement, and interactive web content, then replicate it in legally-defensible native format for analysis, review, and production. Launched in 2009, Hanzo serves government agencies, enterprises, and top law firms across the globe. Learn more at hanzo.co





About Vestige Digital Investigations

Vestige Digital Investigations provides Expert Digital Forensics, CyberSecurity, and ESI services. As a neutral party, Vestige provides timely and trusted investigations of any digital devices to resolve disputes and litigate claims including Non-compete / Intellectual Property (IP) Theft, Data Breaches, White-Collar Crime, and more. We serve small, mid-size and large Fortune 500 corporations both nationally and internationally, helping professionals in the administrative, audit/finance, fraud examination, HR, IT, insurance, law enforcement, legal and risk management fields make educated and informed decisions about access and preservation of digital information and its security. Vestige is headquartered near Cleveland, OH, with offices in Columbus, OH, Pittsburgh, PA and New York, NY. www.vestigeltd.com





