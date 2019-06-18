Mobile Health (mHealth): Worldwide Market Analysis & Forecast (2019-2024) by Service Type, Device Type, Stakeholder, and Geography

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Health (mHealth) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The use of mobile devices by healthcare professionals has transformed many aspects of clinical practice. It has led to the rapid growth in the development of medical software applications (apps) for these platforms.



Factors, such as the increased awareness levels among the population about the potential benefits of healthcare management, increased need of point-of-care diagnosis and treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine and patient-centered approach, are driving the growth of the mobile health market.



Rapid technological advancements in mHealth research generate both opportunities and challenges, including creating scalable systems capable of collecting unprecedented amounts of data and conducting interventions, while protecting the privacy and safety of research participants. Additionally, the stringent regulatory policies for mHealth applications are expected to restrain the market growth.



Remote Patient Monitoring Services Expected to have the Highest Share



Global m-health by device type is segmented into blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others. Remote patient monitoring services have the highest share, about 26% as it allows the monitoring and remote treatment of chronic conditions.



Also, the development of various innovative system is helping in securely monitoring and reporting patient information in real-time circumstances. For instance, GoTelecare's Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) system sends instant alerts if there is a change in abnormality in the vital signs and helps timely intervention by the physician, and prevents further deterioration of patient health.



By service type, the market is segmented into monitoring services, diagnostic services, treatment services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. Monitoring services have the highest share, about 36% owing to the rising adoption of monitoring services for the management of chronic disease, post-acute care management, and also the rising geriatric population.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to have High Growth Opportunities



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the increased awareness of diseases among the people and the high penetration of mobile platforms in the Asia-Pacific region. Several Asian countries are also adopting digital health strategies for managing healthcare delivery. For instance, in 2015, the Japanese health and life insurance giant, Japan Post offered mobile health devices to elderly citizens. Through this initiative, Japan Post is expected to gather more data about its customers, which thereby, can help in improving their overall well-being.



North America dominates the market of mobile health as monitoring services are largely adopted in the region. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow North America, in terms of market shares.



Competitive Landscape



The mobile-health (m-Health) market is at a growing stage. Market players are focusing on new product launches, such as basic cardiology and blood glucose monitors. Moreover, smart watches, health monitors, pedometers and activity trackers are some of the trendy wearable devices launched by several companies.



Furthermore, companies are focusing on industry collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to enhance their presence in the mHealth market. For instance, in July 2017, Cisco acquired the network security startup, Observable Networks and in June 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in Use of Smartphones, Tablets, Across the Globe

4.2.2 Increasing Focus on Personalized Medicine and Patient-Centered Approach

4.2.3 Increased Need of Point of Care Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Data Security Issues

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Policies for mHealth Applications

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service Type

5.1.1 Monitoring Services

5.1.1.1 Independent Aging Solutions

5.1.1.2 Chronic Disease Management

5.1.1.3 Post Acute Care Services

5.1.2 Diagnostic Services

5.1.2.1 Self Diagnosis Services

5.1.2.2 Telemedicine Solutions

5.1.2.3 Medical Call Centers manned by Healthcare Professionals

5.1.3 Treatment Services

5.1.3.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Services

5.1.3.2 Teleconsultation

5.1.4 Wellness and Fitness Solutions

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 Device Type

5.2.1 Blood Glucose Monitors

5.2.2 Cardiac Monitors

5.2.3 Hemodynamic Monitors

5.2.4 Neurological Monitors

5.2.5 Respiratory Monitors

5.2.6 Body and Temperature Monitors

5.2.7 Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

5.2.8 Other Device Types

5.3 Stakeholder

5.3.1 Mobile Operators

5.3.2 Healthcare Providers

5.3.3 Application/Content Players

5.3.4 Other Stake Holders

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Philips Healthcare

6.1.3 Omron Corporation

6.1.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.5 Qualcomm Life

6.1.6 AT&T Inc.

6.1.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Bayer Healthcare

6.1.9 Samsung Healthcare Solutions



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



