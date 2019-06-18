Kentico Reaches 15 Years of Age – with the next Five Due to Achieve the Biggest Milestones in the Brands’ History

Award-winning technology vendor celebrates 15 Years of helping marketers and developers create websites, portals, apps, and other digital experiences.

CEO Petr Palas cuts cake to celebrate 15 years of Kentico Software.





As a tech start-up in 2004, Kentico’s founder, developer, and employee number one, Petr Palas, had a clear vision: to provide the best way to work with content. Despite many version updates, a broadening of the original platform to include e-commerce and online marketing capabilities, and the launch of a separate Cloud offering all bringing huge global recognition, today Kentico has that same vision. The backbone of its history - and its future – is simple: a commitment to delivering the platforms that help people tell stories that change the world.

Guitar brand Gibson was the first to get on-board with this vision. Becoming Kentico’s very first client 15 years ago, it still uses the platform today. A great example of starting small and building trust as the business grew. Now they are one of 25,000+ websites, via 1,000 digital agency partners, across 100 countries.

Today, the company is recognized globally by industry analysts and regularly gains industry accolades. Kentico was named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ for Web Content Management 2018 . Kentico also receives customer recognition, recently named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Web Content Management (WCM)*.

Helping Partners and Customers Grow Worldwide

Kentico launched its partner program early in its history because many of its clients are digital agencies that soon recognized that they needed to have a professional content management system (CMS) if they wanted to help their customers and stay competitive in the market. Now the growing global partner network enjoys many benefits including support, training, discounts, and faster time to market. “Over the last 15 years we have worked hard to develop the features our partners and customers need to leverage digital marketing capabilities, modern technologies, and support for competitive advantage so that they can drive growth across their business,” said Petr Palas.

What’s Next for Kentico?

The next few years will be critical for Kentico’s continued success. Petr Palas adds: “We can see that customers will need to have a new way to work with content in the future that will make them more efficient internally and allow them to deliver more impactful customer experiences externally. For me, it's all about how to succeed in leveraging this opportunity we see in the market today, and how to get closer to that vision of providing the best way to work with content.”

Kentico will continue to make strides with its digital experience platform for web content management, online marketing, and e-commerce. Kentico allows users to manage contacts and campaigns, track customer journeys, provide global e-commerce functionality, and measure and analyze results to create and manage customer experiences.

In addition, significant growth is expected for Kentico Cloud , the comprehensive cloud-first headless CMS and Content as a Service (CaaS) platform that lets users manage content and deliver omnichannel experiences with powerful content collaboration.

See a full Q&A from Petr Palas here .

