Global Hydrogel Market Outlook to 2024: Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare & Personal Hygiene Presents Future Opportunities

The hydrogel market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.



Major factors driving the market studied are the wide range of applications and advantage over conventional products of hydrogel and the growing demand for synthetic hydrogels leading to extensive research. However, high production cost is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



Key Highlights



By material type, polyacrylate accounted for the largest market share (29.27%) in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the growing hygiene and personal care industries all over the world.

Increasing expenditure on healthcare and personal hygiene is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

North America dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption from the countries, such as United States and Canada.

Market Trends



Personal Care & Hygiene End-user Segment Expected to Dominate the Market

Hydrogel, due to its soft and tissue-like physical properties, water absorption, good oxygen permeability, superior biocompatibility, micro-porous structure for additional transport channels, and several other properties, is considered the perfect material to be used in hygiene products.

The goal for hygiene products is to make thinner pads with higher absorbency under load, increased swelling pressure, and increased suction power. Hence, the use of hydrogel is the most suitable option, owing to its properties.

Rising hygiene awareness, coupled with growing infant and aging population in emerging economies, and continuous demand for feminine hygiene products are expected to drive the hydrogel market in the hygiene industry.

Furthermore, hydrogel is used as a cosmetic product for skin care. The personal care product market is expected to register a growth of more than 3.5% annually, during the forecast period. Skin care accounts for the largest market in the personal care industry in 2018. The market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2024, which is expected to drive the demand for hydrogel in the skin care segment, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Likely to Dominate the Market in the Future

The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018. However, it is likely for the Asia-Pacific region to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

With growing personal care and hygiene, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals and healthcare sectors in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of hydrogel is increasing in the region. The beauty, personal care, and healthcare sectors are expected to grow at a robust pace in the region during the forecast period, primarily driven by baby and child-specific products, depilatories, oral care, color cosmetics, skin care, and sun care.

In Asia-Pacific, China provides the major market for the hydrogel consumption. An increasing number of both domestic and international cosmetic players have made significant efforts to set up their online flagship stores in the recent times. Some of the brands that established a major customer base through online sale in the country are Sephora, Guerlain, Cle de Peau, and Kose Cosmeport. With these developments, the Chinese hydrogel market is expected to experience robust growth over the forecast period.

The personal care market accounts for around 21% of the Indian consumer packaged goods market, with a potential to be the gold mine for certain beauty and personal care companies. The revenue from the Indian beauty, cosmetics, and grooming market is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2025. Product innovations, consumer willingness to experiment with new products, and continued demand for naturally-positioned products are expected to drive the demand for hydrogels in India over the forecast period.

Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries, like China, India, and Japan, the demand for hydrogel is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the hydrogel market.

Competitive Landscape



The hydrogel market is consolidated among the top five players; the top five players accounted for about 46% of the market. The major companies include 3M, Johnson & Johnson Services, ConvaTec, The Cooper Companies, and Sekisui Plastics Co, among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Wide Range of Application & Advantage over Conventional Products

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Synthetic Hydrogels Leading to Extensive Research

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Production Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Structure

5.1.1 Amorphous

5.1.2 Semi-crystalline

5.1.3 Crystalline

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Polyacrylate

5.2.2 Polyacrylamide

5.2.3 Silicone

5.2.4 Other Materials (Agar, PEG, PVP, PVA, Gelatin, etc.)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Personal Care and Hygiene

5.3.2 Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare

5.3.3 Food

5.3.4 Agriculture

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries (Forensics, Research, etc.)

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 France

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 United Kingdom

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Alcon (Novartis AG)

6.4.3 Alliqua BioMedical Inc.

6.4.4 Ambu

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Axelgaard

6.4.7 BSN Medical GmbH

6.4.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.4.9 Coloplast

6.4.10 ConvaTec

6.4.11 DSM

6.4.12 HOYA Corporation

6.4.13 Integra Lifescience

6.4.14 Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

6.4.15 KRUUSE

6.4.16 Metronic

6.4.17 Molnlycke Health Care

6.4.18 Paul Hartmann

6.4.19 Seikagaku Corporation

6.4.20 Smith Nephew United

6.4.21 The Cooper Companies Inc.

6.4.22 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare and Personal Hygiene

7.2 Future of the Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k41d2i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

