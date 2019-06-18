KULR Technology Group, Inc. Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KUTG) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



/EIN News/ -- MZ Group will work closely with KULR Technology Group’s management to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. Throughout the comprehensive investor relations campaign, MZ will highlight the company’s recent commercialization of KULR’s best-in-class battery and electronics cooling solutions for the e-mobility, aerospace and electronics industries.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Diego, Newport Beach, Austin, Taipei, and São Paulo. Additionally, MZ Group was recently ranked the No. 1 consultancy in Latin America and No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Managing Director and Head of MZ North America’s Minneapolis Office, Greg Falesnik, will be advising KULR Technology in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with all financial and social media outlets.

“KULR’s longstanding experience in the aerospace industry, particularly its experience in creating thermal management systems for critical technologies for NASA’s deep space missions, translates well into other high-growth industries, such as mobility and electronics,” said Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America. “Their patent-protected, high-margin and revolutionary thermal management products have countless commercial applications and provide near-term monitization opportunities. We look forward to sharing the company’s story and progress with the investor community.”

Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group, stated: “This is an exciting time for KULR Technology as we continue to execute upon our key growth initiatives, which include further expanding the adoption of our proprietary technologies into the mobility and electronics verticals. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group. Together, we will elevate our investor communications and awareness, while driving growth and building long-term shareholder value.”

About MZ Group MZ North America is the U.S. division of MZ Group, a multinational company and the world’s largest independent investor relations and corporate communications firm. MZ, founded in 1999, combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, IR technology, corporate governance, media and corporate communication and IR consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations and corporate communications programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR Technology Group, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary KULR Technology Corporation (“KTC”), develops and commercializes high-performance space-used thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components across an array of applications such as electric vehicles and autonomous driving (collectively as E-Mobility), AI/Cloud computing, energy storage, and 5G communication technologies. KULR’s proprietary, core technology is a carbon fiber material with roots in aerospace and defense that provides superior thermal conductivity and heat dissipation in an ultra-lightweight and pliable material. By leveraging this break-through cooling solution and its longstanding development partnerships with NASA, the Jet Propulsion Lab and others, KULR makes E-Mobility and other products cooler, lighter, and safer. https://www.kulrtechnology.com

Safe Harbor Statement This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our parent entity’s Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group – MZ North America

Main: 949-385-6449

KULR@mzgroup.us



