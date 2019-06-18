KODAKOne and Image Protect Sign Partnership Agreement That Is Expected to Generate Over 5 Million Dollars in Infringement Claims

The collaboration will result in 5000+ additional cases, 75+ new clients and expected infringement claims of 5M+ dollars over the next 24 months.



Los Angeles, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYDE Holding (the "Company"), the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform announced today the signing of a partnership with Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL), a global image rights monitoring platform.

The partnership will integrate Image Protect's License Recovery Unit with RYDE Holding's KODAKOne platform which will add thousands of new copyright infringement cases and numerous of new digital rights holder clients to the KODAKOne platform. Additionally, this integration will generate millions of dollars in incremental revenues starting within the next 2 months.

Jan Denecke, CEO of RYDE Holding said "We are very excited about our partnership with Image Protect. Together, we will continue to help protect digital storytellers worldwide. Additional cases provided by Image Protect ultimately compliment and fortify our presence in North America, Europe and SE Asia.”

Matthew Goldman CEO Image Protect noted, "Through KODAKOne`s global post-licensing service we now extend our global service offering by additionally recovering licenses from new markets such as Europe and SE Asia. This integration provides an opportunity to generate and share untapped image infringement claims that will benefit both companies by generating significant additional revenues. This will enable Image Protect to continue to scale at unprecedented rates."



The KODAKOne and Image Protect partnership will be implemented over the coming quarter, with infringement identification, fee collections and revenues targeted to commence in August 2019.



About RYDE Holding, Inc. RYDE Holding, Inc. (formerly WENN Digital, Inc.), a brand licensee of Eastman Kodak Company, is the creator and operator of the KODAKOne Platform and the KODAKCoin Tokens. Ryde and its advisors are an experienced development and operations team with expertise in proprietary blockchain development, big data, copyright law, AI-enabled image recognition and post-licensing monetization systems. For more information, go to kodakone.com .

About Image Protect Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

RYDE Holding

arian.hopkins@kodakone.com

