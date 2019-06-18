Treat Non-Inflamed Acne With Tips from Rosemary Barclay

Get rid of your bumpy skin for good using advice from acne specialist Rosemary Barclay.

OLD LYME, CONNECTICUT, USA, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sometimes acne lurks underneath the skin and can appear as little bumps, clogged pores, or blackheads. These non-inflamed acne types are typically the result of closed comedones that won’t heal or expel on their own. Comedones do not always progress into inflamed pimples but can remain just under the skin as non-inflamed bumps. For acne prone individuals who shed more dead skin cells than the average, non-inflamed acne can accumulate over time into larger bumps and clogged pores across the face. Rosemary Barclay , owner and founder of Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT., understands how frustrating these buildups can be. As a certified acne specialist, she offers advice on skincare products and routines to help you achieve smooth, clear skin.First, Rosemary Barclay recommends a routine centered on exfoliation. This is due to the fact that non-inflamed acne is mostly a build-up of trapped skin cells and oil inside the pores of the skin. While bacteria can sometimes be present, it is not the main contributor. Exfoliation will help unclog the current buildup by removing dead skin and allowing the trapped contents to rise to the surface. Exfoliants containing mandelic acid and vitamin A are particularly effective in clearing non-inflamed acneWhile scrub cleansers are recommended for the treatment of non-inflamed acne , the use of abrasive skin brushes and wash clothes are definitely not. Rosemary Barclay suggests that you steer away from combining rough tools with scrub cleansers as this can lead to sensitivity, hyperpigmentation, and inflammation.Due to the persistence nature of non-inflamed acne, Rosemary Barclay highly recommends seeing an experienced acne specialist that can administer a series of peels and/or microdermabrasion sessions. Unfortunately, over the counter products alone are not enough to clear and prevent this type of acne. In addition to using stronger products, these blocked comedones need to be extracted carefully to avoid accumulation, which leads to that bumpy skin texture. Rosemary Barclay recommends examining the ingredients of your make -up and hair products too to check for comedogenic ingredients.By prepping the skin with peels and microdermabrasion, extractions becomes easier since it loosens the clog inside the pore. Rosemary Barclay notes that you should never pick at your face or try to remove clogs with your fingers. This can spread oil and bacteria, not to mention cause unwanted scarring. It is quite common to have both inflamed and non-inflamed acne present at the same time .Rosemary Barclay believes that nutrition is fundamental to good health, and that it affects many facets of well-being including the skin, energy, immunity, mood, and performance. Bonne Santé Wellness Center in Old Lyme, CT, offers solutions to problematic skin without the use of antibiotics or harsh chemicals.She earned a bachelor’s degree and a PhD in biochemistry in addition to becoming a board certified nutrition specialist, certified esthetician, and acne specialist. Rosemary Barclay lives in Old Lyme, CT.



