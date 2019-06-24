Welcome Wagon Reviews the Effectiveness of Direct Mail Marketing for Local Businesses

Welcome Wagon New Mover Marketing for Local Businesses To get started, visit www.welcomewagon.com/advertise/

National marketing company continues to see high success with direct mail marketing as a proven and effective method for stirring up interest & inciting action.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As America’s Welcoming Service since 1928, Welcome Wagon has been introducing businesses to their best source of new customers – new movers. With 36.8 million address changes per year, businesses need to replace about 25% of their customer base that moves within a given year. Studies have shown that 85% of new movers will use the first vendor that contacts them, and 93% of those new movers take advantage of offers or invitations from a business in their new community that welcomes them to their new neighborhood. Welcome Wagon’s direct mail marketing solutions have proven successful due to its unique strategy targeting new movers and homeowners first.

United States Postal Service statistics have shown that the total volume of mail has declined since 2006 by nearly 30%, with a person receiving an average of 2 pieces of mail per day. With less mail to sort through, this leaves more room for businesses to stand out when targeting new movers in their local community with enticing offers.

When it comes to marketing, direct mail is consistently leading in new customer acquisition. And because new movers are at a stage where they are looking for goods and services, they are receptive and appreciative of the service they receive from local businesses in their new community and are ready to take action.

“Direct mail offers a huge opportunity for businesses to get into the hands of new movers who are actively looking to replace business relationships from their old community with new ones,” said Steve Goodman, CEO and President of Welcome Wagon. “Welcome Wagon’s solutions offer businesses multiple touchpoints to reach new movers, which is critical to the success of any marketing program.”

Welcome Wagon’s proven direct mail strategy includes a high-quality Gift Book delivered upon move in with full-page ads and category exclusivity. As a 30 day follow-up, new movers receive oversized postcards showcasing individual businesses with compelling offers to continue driving new customers to your business. For repeated exposure, a customized Especially For You Follow-Up Book is mailed to new movers as a follow-up piece.

With a variety of print marketing options, coupled with their innovative digital advertising solutions, Welcome Wagon allows businesses new and engaging strategies to reach new customers and grow their loyal customer base.

More about Welcome Wagon

Welcome Wagon was created in 1928 to embody the spirit of warm hospitality and welcome. Welcome Wagon continues the same mission to this day, helping to create lasting relationships between new movers and local businesses. Their goal is to assist people in saving money, growing their business, and helping the local economy prosper. For more information on Welcome Wagon, visit https://www.welcomewagon.com/.

