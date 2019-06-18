Spanish MoD to present exclusive briefings on the F110 Frigate Programme at Maritime Information Warfare 2019

Maritime Information Warfare 2019

SMi reports: The Spanish MoD will be presenting on the F110 Frigate Programme at the 3rd annual Maritime Information Warfare conference in London this November

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earlier this year, Spain’s Ministry of Defence signed a US$4.9 billion contract to build five new frigates, which started construction this May. The F-110 frigates are the Spanish Navy’s next generation of multi-mission surface vessels with the most advanced integrated control and simulation systems, equipped with a Spanish combat system – SCOMBA.The frigates will also be the first ships in the fleet to have an integrated cybersecurity system that shields ships against increasing threats and enabling the ship to have reduced crew for its operation and high standards of habitability.With this in mind, delegates at the Maritime Information Warfare conference , taking place on the 18th-19th November 2019 in London, will hear from Commander Juan Jose Nieto Conde, SCOMBA Technical Director, Spanish Ministry of Defence on day-1 of the event Commander Juan Jose Nieto Conde will be presenting on ‘Advancing Future Combat Management Systems: The Spanish F110 Frigate Programme’. The presentation will cover:• How the F110 Frigate programme is strengthening Spanish information warfare capabilities• Developing data-capture techniques to build greater operational information superiority at sea• Development of SCOMBA combat management system to integrate and display data from a range of sensors• Utilisation of open source architectures within SCOMBA to ensure multi-mission interoperability• Prioritising combat information system development and advancement in future acquisitionsDownload the brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line up at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpress Delegates will have the chance to hear latest updates on the newest information warfare platforms, as well as a comprehensive coverage of themes from the Royal Navy's Information Warrior exercise, which includes AI, Cyber Warfare (and Machine Learning), Information Exploitation, C4I, ISR, and more.Snapshot of past attendees include: Agency for Defense Development, Korea | Airbus |Architectes Sans Frontières Congo| Arpege |BAE Systems | BT | Canadian Armed Forces | Canadian High Commission | Combined Joint Operations from the Sea Centre of Excellence |CyberSmart |Deloitte | Department of National Defence, Canada |UK MoD, DSTL |Egyptian Defence Office | Elbit Systems | EU Naval Force | Finnish Defence University | Finnish Navy | German Navy | Hexagon Geospatial | ImageSat International N.V. | Janes | Liquid Robotics | Lockheed Martin | Luciad | MASS | Met Office, UK | NATO Allied Maritime Command | NATO Maritime Interdiction Operational Training Center | NATO STO-CMRE | NAVAL GROUP: SIREHNA | Naval War College | Navantia | NCHQ Information Warfare Division, UK |Netherlands Maritime Headquarters | Netherlands MoD | Netherlands Navy | Nextlabs| Portuguese Navy | Radley Consulting | and much more!For those interested in attending the only event that approaches the concept of 'information warfare' in the maritime domain, there is a £300 early bird discount expiring on the 28th June 2019. Register at http://www.maritimeinfowarfare.com/einpress Acting military and government personnel rates are available.18th-19th November 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiriesPlease contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiriesPlease contact Alan Lam on +44 (0) 20 7827 6112 or email alam@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



