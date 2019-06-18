Global Animal Wound Care Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 6.12% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Wound Care Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Animal Wound Care market studied was valued at USD 980.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 1,399.16 million by 2024, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.12%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The major factors attributing to the growth of the animal wound care market are increasing initiatives by the governments and animal welfare associations and an increase in animal adoption and animal healthcare expenditure.



Key Market Trends



Surgical Segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



A large number of pets are having advanced medical procedures, which include open-heart surgery, hip replacements, cancer therapy, and cataract removal. These surgical products involve the use of products, which aid in the recovery of the damaged tissues and healing of the wound. There are various types of stitches available, like absorbable and non-absorbable stitches, which are used for the wound closure in animals.



Another option used for wound care is surgical staples. These surgical staples are basically made of steel and are applied to the skin using a special form of staple gun designed for the purpose. Staples are usually used to close wounds on the skin rather than internally and must be removed after a week or two weeks. Similarly, there are several other products which are used. Therefore, the presence of various alternatives and high adoption of pets and livestock are two main factors for the growth of the market studied.



North America Dominates the Market & is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of pets and their wellbeing by their respective owners in this region. In the North America region, the United States holds the largest market share.



The US Animal Health Association is an organization, which takes cares of wound care in veterinary. This organization keeps track of the upcoming products that are required for animal health care. Various promotion programs are being carried out by this association in the country, which enables the veterinary professionals and the general population to understand the effective wound care management for animals



Additionally, the presence of the well-known global players, such as Bayer, Medtronic, B. Braun, etc. is fuelling the US market.



Competitive Landscape



The animal wound care market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. With the rising awareness levels of animal care among the population, few other smaller players are expected to enter into the market in the coming years.



Some of the major players of the market are 3M Company, Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Advancis Veterinary, B Braun Melsungen, and Medtronic are among others.



