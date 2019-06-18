SHARC Energy Systems Announces Expanded Agreement with McCoy Sales LLC to Represent SHARC in the US Western Market

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered Sales Representative Agreements (“Sales Agreement”) with McCoy Sales LLC (“McCoy”).



Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, McCoy has been authorized to sell Vancouver based SHARC™ products throughout Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, Idaho and Northern New Mexico, effective immediately. An existing agreement by which McCoy is representing SHARC in Denver, has been greatly expanded due to multiple opportunities that the parties see for the employment of the company's broad offering of superior energy and cost saving green technologies.

“We are excited about extending the SHARC product lines into these territories with McCoy,” said Mr. Mueller, CEO SHARC International Systems. “I am excited to be working with the whole team at McCoy as they share our mission to provide high quality product delivery with SHARC into the market along with high standard of service offerings. McCoy will be a perfect fit for us in the west.”

The partnership combines SHARC’s unique and innovative wastewater energy recycling technology, which provides efficient and economical space heating and cooling for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, with McCoy’s leading experts in commercial and industrial HVAC and plumbing system solutions and as a world class commercial product representative to over 50 companies.

SHARC joins a lineup of efficiency-focused equipment offerings from McCoy including ClimateMaster Geothermal Heat Pumps, LG VRF, Patterson-Kelley Condensing Boilers, and the Williams IPS system – a system that has proven to be the most energy efficient and cost-effective heating and cooling system in Denver because of its unique design advantages.

McCoy is a full-service manufacturer’s representative with an experienced team that specializes in creating custom tailored HVAC and Plumbing system solutions. Across Colorado, their equipment has helped building owners achieve LEED Certification, has reduced and/or eliminated the need for a green roof, and perhaps most importantly has provided cost effective comfort for many of the local low-income housing developments.

“We're first and foremost very proud, but we’re also extremely excited to be a SHARC representative in an industry that has such a profound impact on our future,” said Ryan Green, Commercial Sales Engineer. “The adoption of increasingly stringent energy codes alongside a growing local demand for sustainable buildings has compelled involved parties to look for innovative solutions backed by quality representation. Expanding our representation with SHARC simply amplifies our capabilities and allows us to bring a more comprehensive net-zero ready package to satisfy even the most scrutinizing customers.”

About McCoy

Since 1960, McCoy has served Colorado and Wyoming, primarily as a commercial hydronic heating representative. However, things changed in July of 2018 when McCoy was acquired by long standing western representative Midgley-Huber. Since the acquisition, McCoy has grown into one of the leading sustainable HVAC, hydronic and plumbing equipment representatives in the Denver area.

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC™ technology systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

