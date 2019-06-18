Meatless Products to Widen Scope of Global Natural Antimicrobials Market: WiseGuyReports

The global natural antimicrobials market is set to achieve a value of USD 826.89 million by 2023. Inclination towards healthy lifestyles owing to concerns over synthetic antimicrobial agents coupled with increasing incidence rates of pathogen-related diseases can drive the market growth. Companies are developing new antimicrobials which can prevent spoilage in packaged foods. Cosmetics manufacturers are also including the compounds in protective creams and gels. Furthermore, emergence of veganism and elevated sales of meatless products can augur well for the natural antimicrobials market.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Natural antimicrobials are chemical compounds obtained from natural sources used in ensuring the quality of packaged foods. They are used in preserving foods from spoilage. Awareness about food safety and emphasis on food quality and deference towards synthetic chemicals by consumers have created the scope for these compounds.

As per the report found in Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global natural antimicrobials market is projected to progress at 7.38% CAGR from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). It can touch a value of USD 826.89 million by 2023.

Market Scope

The global natural antimicrobials market is driven by the increasing need for clean labeled foods. The easy procurement of these compounds is likely to propel market demand. Strict government regulations on the manufacture of synthetic preservatives will work in the favor of the market. High consumption of frozen and processed foods due to hectic lifestyles is expected to drive market growth.

Rising health-consciousness levels among consumers coupled with the rise of veganism has driven the need for natural antimicrobials. This has further pushed the need for natural antimicrobial packaging solutions. Veganism has created the market for plant-based foods. This is evident with the divestment of the meat portfolio by Vivera Foodgroup in June 2019 to focus on its plant foods portfolio.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3347751-global-natural-antimicrobials-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Competition

Noteworthy players of the natural antimicrobials market include BASF SE, Handary SA, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal DSM NV, Celanese Corp., Univar Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, Brenntag AG, Galactic S.A., and Siveele B.V.

Segmentation

The global natural antimicrobials market is segmented by type and application.

By type, plants accounted for the maximum market share and purported to expand at 7.79% CAGR over the forecast period. This can be credited to the increasing incidence of food-borne pathogens which may affect human health. Herbs and spices are main derivatives of plant-based microbials due to the presence of oils such as oregano, thyme, rosemary, cardamom, and clove.

By application, dairy & frozen desserts can grow at a rapid pace to touch USD 226.57 million by exhibiting a CAGR of 7.27% till 2023. Variants in terms of flavors and changes in packaging designs is expected to drive the segment growth. The bakery & confectionery segment can also prosper due to indulgence of consumers of sweets. Furthermore, launch of wheat starch by DuPont is likely to assist bakers in preventing the formation of mold can bode well for the segment in the coming years.

Regional Scope

Geographical segmentation of the natural antimicrobials market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America will be the dominant region with the highest market potential owing to changing consumer preferences. The region can enjoy revenues at 8.15% CAGR over the assessment period to accrue close to USD 322.34 million.

APAC is the second biggest region driven by the large populace and the open mindsets of consumers. It can accrue revenues by exhibiting 8.58% CAGR over the assessment period. China offers a wide scope due to the need for packed and frozen food products.

The European region is expected to create a sizeable windfall for the global natural antimicrobials market due to awareness of consumers of healthy lifestyles. Veganism which is highly prevalent in the region has warranted the need for natural antimicrobial agents. High stress levels among consumers coupled with evolving bacteria capable of resisting antimicrobials derived from synthetic means can drive the regional market growth.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3347751-global-natural-antimicrobials-market-research-report-forecast-to-2023

Industry Trend

New Antimicrobials - Chinova Bioworks Inc., a Canadian company, has created Chiber, an alternative to synthetic preservatives to be used in the food & beverage industry. It is derived from white button mushrooms which works as a natural antimicrobial agent and be used for protection against mold, yeast, and pathogens. The company plans to introduce the product in the U.S. soon with the collaboration of prime food & beverage manufacturers.

Product Launch – The Rejuvenated Biolipid Series contains natural sun protection factor (SPF) and contains natural antimicrobials which provides nourishment to the skin. The internal stabilization technology developed by manufacturers can prevent oils and fats from degradation. In addition, benefits of anti-carcinogenic and anti-inflammatory properties of antimicrobial agents can boost the product sales.

Clean Labeling – The need for transparency among consumers due to concerns for food-borne pathogens in packaged and frozen foods has induced the need for antimicrobial agents derived from natural sources. Manufacturers are combining high pressure processing (HPP) with natural antimicrobials for inhibiting unwanted growth in ready-to-eat foods.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

sales@wiseguyreports.com +1 (339) 368 6938 (US) +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.