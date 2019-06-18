Fattmerchant Named Fastest Growing FinTech Company in Central Florida

Subscription-based, integrated payment technology platform secured a top-three overall slot on the 2019 Orlando Business Journal Fast 50 List: Central Florida’s Fastest Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment solution with omni-channel technology and a disruptive subscription-based pricing model, has been selected as a recipient of Orlando Business Journal’s 2019 Fast 50: Central Florida’s Fastest Growing Companies award. The annual list recognizes the region’s fastest-growing firms, ranked by percentage of revenue growth between 2016 and 2018. Orlando Business Journal recognized Fattmerchant for its prosperity and 350 percent growth experienced over three years, placing the company third on the list and making it the No. 1 fastest growing fintech company in Central Florida.



“We’re so proud of our team’s high velocity revenue growth, and it’s an even greater honor to be recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by Orlando Business Journal,” said Lyndsey Lang, VP of business development at Fattmerchant. “Over the last three years, Fattmerchant and its founders Sal Rehmetullah and Suneera Madhani have worked hard to scale from an early-stage startup to a company bringing in $7 million in revenue and $20 million in funding – all with the help of our all-star team, advanced technology, passion and transparency. We can’t wait for what’s next.”

Orlando Business Journal evaluated the Fast 50 recipients on the magnitude of their growth. Nominated companies had to meet several requirements, including being established by 2014 and having a gross revenue of at least $1 million in 2016 and $5 million in 2018 to qualify. Recipient companies must also be at least 51 percent privately-held, headquartered in Central Florida and must not be a subsidiary of another company.

The 2019 winners provide a roadmap for success in a variety of industries and services including construction, development, professional, manufacturing, technology, retail, restaurant, tourism and health

“We also want to congratulate the other winners of this year’s Fast 50 award for their success and contribution to Central Florida’s economy,” continued Lang. “Together, the 50 recipients of this award have $2.4 billion in combined revenue, and it’s incredible to see the impact all of these companies are having on their industries and Orlando as a whole.”

For more information on Fattmerchant, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a payment technology provider offering subscription-based pricing, a robust integrated payments platform, and world-class customer success to businesses across the United States. With Omni, its integrated payment platform, business owners have access to the card present and card not present solutions they need to process payments, robust data analytics, additional business tools and a completely synced experience across all of its many devices. You can learn more about Fattmerchant's innovative technology at fattmerchant.com or follow the company on Twitter at @fattmerchant.

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

321-236-0102

DTummeley@uproarpr.com



