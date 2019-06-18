United States Drone Market Review & Outlook 2012-2024 by Segment, Industry and Application Method - Discusses Leading Market Players, Future Trends, and Opportunities to Look Out For

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Drone Market Review & Outlook 2012-2024 by Segment, Industry and Application Method" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Drone Market Report 2019 contains a five-year forecast of US drone market figures for 2019-2024, broken down by segment, industry and application method. It contains an analysis of US drone regulations, as well as a thorough outline of investment figures in the US drone market in 2012-2018 and key investment deals, mergers and partnerships in the US in 2018. Finally, this report also discusses the leading market players, future trends and opportunities to look out for on the drone market.

Key Report Highlights

1. The US Has the Largest Drone Market in the World

The United States is home to the largest drone market in the world and has been for the past few years. The US will remain in the lead in the forthcoming years, but the Chinese drone market is slowly closing that gap. While in 2024 the US will still be the largest drone market in the world, the Chinese drone market will be catching up as it will grow faster.

2. The US Commercial & Private Drone Market will Almost Triple in Size by 2024

Even though the US drone market won't grow quite as quickly as some others (China, and India), it will still be one of the fastest growing drone markets in the world. By 2024 it is expected to be almost three times the size it was in 2018.

3. US Commercial Drone Unit Sales Will Quadruple Between 2018 and 2024

Not only will the market grow rapidly, but so will commercial drone unit sales. In fact, in 2024 in the US there will be four times as many drones sold as in 2018.

4. US is Home to Over 50% of Global Drone Investments

Year in and year out the US has been home to over half of global drone investments. This decreased slightly in 2018 when out of the total 702 billion USD just less than half went to the US, but there is still no country in the world receiving anywhere near as much of disclosed drone investment as the United States. This also partly explains the level of activity visible on the US market - over half of all strategic drone partnerships involve one or more US companies.

5. The FAA is Pouring its Resources into Developing a UTM System

Finally, in addition to having the largest drone market in the world, the United States also has a growing administrative infrastructure to support it. The US Aviation Agency, the FAA, is supporting five different initiatives working towards establishing an unmanned traffic management (UTM) system as we speak.

While regulators still have a long way to go until drones are able to fly beyond the line of sight in urban areas, each year brings new waivers and exemptions. The latest milestone is the FAA approval granted to the Alphabet-owned Wing this May. This is the first permission to fly a drone delivery service in the United States ever allowing Wing to begin operating in the state of Virginia later this year.

