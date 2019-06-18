U.S. Large Screen Display Market to Garner $1.47 Billion, by 2025 at 8.5% CAGR, Says AMR

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panel, rapid digitalization, and declining demand for traditional billboards are expected to propel the growth of the U.S. large screen display market. The 100-inch to 149-inch screen size segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market share and is estimated to continue its trend throughout the study period.

Portland, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the U.S. large screen display market generated $738.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Increase in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels, declining demand for traditional billboards, and rapid digitalization have boosted the growth of the U.S. large screen display market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays hamper market growth. On the contrary, emerging display technologies such as MicrosLED & quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen displays are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The U.S. large screen display market is segmented on the basis of screen size into 100 to 149 inch, 150 to 199 inch, 200 to 300 inch, and above 300 inches. The 100-inch to 149-inch segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing nearly one-third of the market share and is estimated to continue its trend throughout the study period. This is pertaining to these screen displays offer significant picture quality owing to their large screen that features HD resolutions. However, the above 300-inch segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.8% through 2025, owing to high efficiency of these displays in energy consumption.

The U.S. large screen display market report provides major market players such as Sony, NEC, Samsung, LG, ViewSonic Corporation, Panasonic Corporation of North America, iSEMC (HHSD), Volanti Displays, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions to maintain their foothold in the market.

