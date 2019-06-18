ILUS Retains Strategic Advisory Firm, International Monetary

MONUMENT, Colo., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illustrato Pictures International, Inc. (OTCPK: ILUS) (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation) announced today that it has retained Newport Beach, CA-based International Monetary (“IM”) to develop and manage a comprehensive capital formation and investor relations program. This will allow the Company to have access to International Monetary’s national wide network of accredited investors, analysts and broker-dealers.



Cameron Cox, COO of ILUS, stated, “We are about to begin an aggressive roll-out of our acquisition plan across multiple business sectors. The framework of the Company is poised for the investment community to engage our growth and expansion platform with a focus on the Cannabis sector as well as some other very enticing industries. We chose International Monetary because we wanted an experienced and well-connected investor relations firm that we felt was capable of keeping up with us, ready to get out there and communicate what we believe is an exciting tech story, a compelling value proposition, and able to exemplify our commitment to building shareholder value. This is a very exciting time for us and our shareholders in the continuing evolution of our Company and we wanted a firm that shared that excitement as well as our vision.”

M.B. (Blaine) Riley, III, Managing Director and President of IM, commented, “From the moment I was introduced to Larson Elmore, CEO of ILUS, I immediately recognized the enormous potential for this young company and wanted to be part of what I expect will be one of the most talked about growth stories in recent history. Mr. Elmore and his team are among some of the most driven, highly-focused management teams I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Mr. Riley continued, “On the investor relations side, we will direct a series of initiatives to enhance shareholder value and ensure liquidity. We will introduce the Company to a nationwide brokerage network comprised of broker-dealers and investment banks focused on the micro-cap and small-cap sectors. We will also leverage our relationships with these investment banks and work to secure select analyst coverage to open the door to millions of potential investors and shareholders to begin to unlock the true value of ILUS’ under-valued securities.”

Mr. Riley concluded, “Investor relations is just the beginning of what we intend to bring to this special Company. Through our investment banking and strategic advisory arm, we will harness the power of a large network of accredited investors, institutions, funds, underwriters and lenders who provide early stage and later stage financing. We will also advise the Company on matters such as capital resources, structured financing, mergers and acquisitions, and advise the Company’s management on other strategic decisions.”

Founded in 1997, IM recognized a need to provide investment banking services with the speed and precision that is required in the new internet and technology economy. IM focuses on turnaround situations and rapidly growing small companies, specializing in debt/equity financing of under $1 billion. IM is led by a team of Managing Directors that offer a number of strategic advisory services including: providing capital resources, structuring financing for M&A, international licensing/commercialization, retail product/service distribution, advertising and marketing, and shareholder enhancement services. To learn more about IM, go to: www.intlmonetary.com

About ILUS

ILUS (to be renamed Red Creek Diversified Holding Corporation) acquires, aligns or consolidates with revenue producing companies and real estate assets, cannabis and other sectors. The Company’s goal is to diversify by acquiring companies that have proven track records and great potential for growth and profits. Our website www.redcreekreserve.com will be updated as we execute the strategic plan.

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Jack Eversull, President

The Eversull Group, Inc.

972-571-1624

jack@theeversullgroup.com



