Lexia to Debut New Version of Lexia® Core5® Reading at ISTE 2019

Lexia’s Largest Expansion of Core5 Yet Provides Extensive Support to Students in Grades 3–5

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone® (NYSE: RST) company, will be debuting the latest version of the Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) program at ISTE 2019 in Philadelphia, occurring June 23–26. Lexia has added volumes of rich new content to enhance the student experience and accelerate literacy from phonological awareness to comprehension. With three additional levels of activities for grades 3–5 and over 100 new Lexia Lessons® and Lexia Skill Builders®, the expanded version of Core5 has an increased focus on advanced literacy skills for upper elementary students.

Core5 is a technology-based program that accelerates the development of fundamental literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K–5. Following a rigorous scope and sequence built for college and career ready standards, the program provides explicit, systematic instruction through personalized learning paths that ensure that each student receives the right level of instructional intensity on the right skill at the right time. Students’ learning paths continuously adjust based on their performance, providing scaffolded support only when needed.

The three new program levels in Core5 are designed to help upper elementary students:

Build academic language skills and word-learning strategies through work with advanced vocabulary words and word parts, complex language structures, advanced grammar concepts, and academic texts.

through work with advanced vocabulary words and word parts, complex language structures, advanced grammar concepts, and academic texts. Cultivate disciplinary knowledge and deepen comprehension skills through work with high-interest texts from an even wider array of genres, from fiction, drama, and poetry, to informational, procedural, historical, and scientific texts.

through work with high-interest texts from an even wider array of genres, from fiction, drama, and poetry, to informational, procedural, historical, and scientific texts. Spark higher-order thinking through activities that require synthesis and analysis of texts and concepts.

through activities that require synthesis and analysis of texts and concepts. Bridge reading and writing skills through work with grammar concepts and text structures, using interactive graphic organizers and highlighting to reinforce structure and sequence.

skills through work with grammar concepts and text structures, using interactive graphic organizers and highlighting to reinforce structure and sequence. Engage with new formats such as interactive fiction and polls, blending student choice, interest, and purpose.

The new printable Lexia Lessons and Lexia Skill Builders support Core5’s powerful adaptive blended learning model, which empowers educators to provide targeted intervention and practice by leveraging real-time data to recommend targeted instructional resources.

Multiple analyses have proven that student growth in the program correlates with actual performance on independent outcome measures, including MAP®, DIBELS®, aimsweb®, Star Reading®, PARCC, SBAC and numerous state high-stakes tests. Core5 is research-proven to improve learning outcomes: Lexia now has 17 externally-reviewed research studies that meet the standards of evidence under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

“This new version of Core5 furthers our mission of helping teachers provide students with the deeper skills, language and knowledge needed to understand and evaluate complex texts,” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “Core5’s immersive design holds learners’ attention, supports self-directed learning, builds confidence and celebrates success. The end result is students with advanced literacy skills that enable them to integrate concepts they read about with prior knowledge. That, in turn, empowers them to communicate complex ideas for diverse purposes.”

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a division of Rosetta Stone, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com .

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world. Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone’s literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs. For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com . “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

