Stonehenge Capital hires Richard Allen as Director of Strategic Initiatives

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonehenge Capital Company, LLC, is proud to welcome Richard Allen as the newest addition to the firm’s tax credit services team. As Director of Strategic Initiatives, Allen will be responsible for expanding Stonehenge’s real estate investment capabilities, including providing equity capital to qualified businesses located in Opportunity Zones . Allen’s hiring was announced during the kick-off of Stonehenge Capital’s 20th anniversary celebration.



Prior to joining Stonehenge, Allen was a Vice President at HRI Properties, a vertically integrated, national real estate firm committed to revitalizing cities by creating diverse, vibrant and sustainable communities by developing impactful, community-supported projects that utilize federal, state and local incentives. During his 12 years at HRI, he was responsible for managing, underwriting and closing multiple large-scale hospitality, multifamily and mixed-use developments in cities across the United States, with total development costs in excess of $1 billion.

“Richard’s background is well-suited to serve our clients, our vision and the communities where we invest,” said Tom Adamek, President of Stonehenge. “We believe that impact investment, transformational capital and economic revitalization can lift and grow underserved communities. In his new role, Richard will help us to realize several key initiatives, ensuring that we continue to be at the forefront of specialty finance and impact investing.”

Allen, who is based in New Orleans, is also an Adjunct Lecturer at Tulane University, where he teaches real estate finance for Tulane University’s Master of Sustainable Real Estate Development Program. Allen received a Master of Finance degree, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management, with a dual concentration in Finance and Management, from Tulane University’s A.B. Freeman School of Business.

“Stonehenge Capital is renowned as an innovative thought leader in its field, with a 20-year track-record of transforming communities by making impactful, socially conscious investments,” Allen said. “I look forward to supporting Stonehenge’s continued success by creating positive impacts for people in underserved communities throughout the country.”

About Stonehenge Capital

As a national leader in specialty finance, Stonehenge Capital has invested in a variety of small businesses, real estate developments, historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy installations and film and entertainment productions in more than 30 states across the country, generating various state incentives across the United States without having a single incentive recaptured, disallowed, or forfeited. Our investments support a variety of financing needs in small towns, rural communities and major urban centers across the country. Stonehenge employs over 50 professionals, who foster collaboration by sharing their expertise and relationships across business lines, industries and states.

With main offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Columbus, Ohio, and six additional offices across the country, Stonehenge Capital is equipped with the people and resources necessary to do more with financial capital on a national scale. By doing business differently and offering the kind of fresh thinking that leads to innovation, Stonehenge sets the example for how a successful capital investment firm should operate.

