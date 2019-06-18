Domo Named an Overall Leader in 2019 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study

Domo Receives its Third Straight Perfect Recommendation Score in Dresner Advisory Services’ Annual Study

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO), provider of the leading cloud-based operating system for business, today announced it has received its third consecutive perfect recommendation score and been named an overall leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility in the 2019 Dresner Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study.



/EIN News/ -- In the 10th anniversary edition of Dresner’s BI Flagship Report, Domo continues to be ranked as a leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. Additionally, Domo is best in class for robustness/sophistication of technology, product integration with third-party technologies, overall usability, ease of installation/upgrade, and online training, forums and documentation. For the third year running, Domo received a perfect recommendation score, meaning every Domo customer who responded to the survey said they would recommend Domo to others.

This recognition is Domo’s third top Dresner ranking in 2019 including the Dresner 2019 Self Service Business Intelligence Market Study and the Dresner Advisory Services' 2019 Cloud Computing and Business Intelligence Market Study.

“This year marks the tenth anniversary of the first Wisdom of Crowds BI Market Study. What started off as a modest report has evolved into a comprehensive assessment of the market, and how consumers leverage and invest in BI and other related technologies. This year the top BI objectives include better decision-making and improved operational efficiency, with new attention to revenue growth,” said Howard Dresner, chief research officer, Dresner Advisory Services. “Congratulations to Domo for its third consecutive perfect recommendation score by its customers, and for once again placing as an overall leader in this 10th edition of the BI Market Study.”

The Dresner report offers detailed vendor scores using its 33-criteria evaluation to compare each vendor’s performance to its previous year’s performance and to the average for all vendors. Considered criteria include sales/acquisition experience, value for price, quality and usefulness of product and quality of technical support, among other things. Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds® BI Market Study data is collected from a survey instrument, and social media and crowdsourcing techniques are used to recruit participants. Dresner also includes its own research community of over 5,000 organizations as well as vendors’ customer communities.

For a complimentary copy of the report, visit https://www.domo.com/learn/wisdom-of-crowds-business-intelligence-market-study-2019

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

About Domo

Domo’s mission is to be the operating system for business, digitally connecting all your people, your data and your systems, empowering them to collaborate better, make better decisions and be more efficient, right from their phones. Domo works with many of the world’s leading and most progressive brands across multiple industries including retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, finance and more. For more information about Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), visit www.domo.com . You can also follow Domo on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

