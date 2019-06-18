Organic Farmers Association Announces 2019 Policy Priorities

Policy platform includes Origin of Livestock Rule, Green New Deal, farmer representation on NOSB, and immigration reform

Organic Farmers Association (OFA), a national policy association committed to providing a strong and unified voice for domestic certified organic farmers, recently announced their 2019 policy platform. To view the policy priority details, visit OrganicFarmersAssociation.org/Policy-Position.

Organic Farmers Association’s policy priorities serve as an outline of the advocacy the organization will conduct in Washington, D.C., representing organic farmers on a national level. Policy priorities approved by OFA farmer members in 2019 include increased support for beginning farmer and market development, streamlined crop insurance requirements, and dedicated funding for organic public seeds and breeds research.

In 2019, Organic Farmers Association will also advocate for:

The publication and immediate implementation of a Final Origin of Livestock Rule, governing the transitioning of a non-organic dairy herd to organic, incorporating changes to eligibility, strengthening organic accountability for dairy animals, and outlining prohibited activities.

Implementation of policies that encompass the vision of a Green New Deal that recognize the role of organic agriculture in mitigating climate change and provide Organic Farmers Association a seat at the table.

Requiring that the farmer-seat on the National Organic Standards Board be filled by a farm operator (as defined by the USDA-ERS). Organic Farmers Association has endorsed numerous qualified NOSB farmer applicants and urges the choosing of a real farmer for the vacancy.

Immigration reform that provides just options for organic farmers and farm workers that legalizes the existing farm labor force, retains the current H-2A program, and introduces an agricultural work visa program.

“Our policies come straight up from the grassroots of the U.S. organic farmer community across this nation. These are the policies they are most concerned with in 2019 and OFA will be there advocating on their behalf,” said Kate Mendenhall, Director of Organic Farmers Association. “It’s impressive that all of our 2019 policies were supported by each region across the nation—organic farmers are united in their national priorities.”

To develop the annual policy platform, Organic Farmers Association solicits input from all U.S. certified organic farmers and organic farm organizations. Submissions are then reviewed by the OFA Policy Committee who submit policy statements to OFA members for comment. U.S certified organic farm members then vote on policy positions to determine the final policy platform.

Adoption of an OFA policy priority requires 60% of the popular national vote and 60% popular support in at least two-thirds of the six OFA regions. OFA follows a “one farm, one vote” model in which every certified organic member farm, regardless of size, receives one vote on policy issues.

Organic Farmers Association is committed to building a farmer-led national organic movement and national policy platform by advocating for policies beneficial to organic farmers, strengthening and supporting the capacity of organic farmers and farm organizations, and supporting collaboration among state, regional, and national organic farmer organizations. Organic Farmers Association is supported by its fiscal sponsor Rodale Institute.

ABOUT ORGANIC FARMERS ASSOCIATION: The mission of the Organic Farmers Association is to provide a strong and unified national voice for domestic certified organic producers. With the purpose to build and support a farmer-led national organic farmer movement and national policy platform by developing and advocating policies that benefit organic farmers; strengthening and supporting the capacity of organic farmers and farm organizations; and supporting collaboration and leadership among state, regional and national organic farmer organizations. Rodale Institute, a leader in the organic movement for 70 years, serves as the fiscal sponsor for Organic Farmers Association. Learn more at OrganicFarmersAssociation.org.





About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to pioneering organic farming through research and outreach. For seventy years, the Institute has been researching the best practices of organic agriculture and sharing findings with farmers and scientists throughout the world, advocating for policies that support farmers, and educating consumers about how going organic is the healthiest option for people and the planet. Learn more at RodaleInstitute.org.

