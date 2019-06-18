Stereotaxis Announces the First Graduating Class of the Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program

ST. LOUIS, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCQX: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, today announced the first graduating class from its Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program. The Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program is designed to enhance the traditional electrophysiology fellowship by facilitating mastery of robotic magnetic navigation, fostering a global community of the future leaders in the field, and providing fellows with a differentiated and specialized skillset as they advance their medical careers.



Established in 2018, the Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program currently is active at 18 leading medical centers globally and has enrolled 34 electrophysiology fellows. The 2019 graduates of the Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program include:

Ernesto Betancourt, M.D. – Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University School of Medicine

Steven Hamilton, M.D. – Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center

Todd Kobrinski, M.D. – Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital

Asad Mohammad, M.D. – Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital

Miriam Muller, M.D. – Oulu University

Yelemessov Nurlan, M.D. – Novosibirsk Institute

Sandeep Sodhi, M.D. – Barnes-Jewish Hospital at Washington University School of Medicine

Daniel Sohinki, M.D. – Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center

Keith Suarez, M.D. – Baylor Scott & White Medical Center

Douglas Wan, M.D. – Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

“We congratulate the pioneering Robotic EP Fellows Class of 2019,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We are excited to celebrate your accomplishments. We recognize and appreciate your leadership in making this novel program a success. Stereotaxis looks forward to continuing to partner with you as you build your careers and improve the lives of patients suffering from arrhythmias.”

About the Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program

The Robotic Electrophysiology Fellows Program is an optional addition to a traditional electrophysiology fellowship, allowing forward-thinking electrophysiology fellows to augment their clinical and career development through mastery of robotic skill sets. The program includes hands-on didactic training, navigation simulator training, and live case training. It may be enhanced with additional components such as hands-on heart anatomy sessions, interactions with other fellows enrolled in the program, and participation in meetings of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation. For additional information please visit www.RoboticEP.com/Fellows or send inquiries to Fellows@Stereotaxis.com .

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. Over 100 issued patents support the Stereotaxis platform. Stereotaxis’ robotic technology has received various regulatory clearances in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

/EIN News/ -- This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

