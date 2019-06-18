GLOBALFOUNDRIES Adds Industry Veteran Glenda Dorchak to its Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Transformative Growth

Move marks company’s first independent female board member, bringing decades of leadership in rapid-growth companies

Santa Clara, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES today announced the appointment of Glenda Dorchak as an independent director to the company’s board of directors, bringing the total of independent members to five directors.

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Glenda to our board, as we strengthen GF’s position as the leading, global specialty foundry,” said Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, chairman of GF’s board of directors. “Glenda brings tremendous end user market experience, and we look forward to her contributions as we pivot to a more customer-centric and differentiated technology partner to the semi industry.”

“To build the future we envision for GF, we need experienced industry leaders with the foresight and vision to guide our long-term growth strategy,” said Tom Caulfield, CEO at GF. “Glenda is a strong addition to GF’s board, with her proven record of executive and board leadership in semiconductor hardware and software businesses. Her extensive technical know-how in connected products and technologies will help us further position the company as a clear industry leader in differentiated foundry solutions.”

Ms. Dorchak brings to the board more than 30 years of technology industry leadership experience from a broad set of management and executive roles starting at IBM Corporation, and including Intel Corporation, Intrinsyc Software and Spansion. She serves as an independent director for public technology companies ANSYS, Mellanox Technologies and Quantenna Communications and is an advisor to OMERS Private Equity.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is a leading full-service foundry delivering truly differentiated semiconductor technologies for a range of high-growth markets. GF provides a unique combination of design, development, and fabrication services, with a range of innovative IP and feature-rich offerings including FinFET, FDX™, RF, and analog/mixed signal. With a manufacturing footprint spanning three continents, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company.

Erica McGill GLOBALFOUNDRIES 518-795-5240 erica.mcgill@globalfoundries.com

