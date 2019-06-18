Luminosity Gaming Signs Four New Esports Influencers With Over 7M Followers and Launches the “LG Fortnite House” in Florida

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: EGHIF), (“Enthusiast” or the “Company”), the largest publicly traded video game media and esports company in North America, is excited to announce that Luminosity Gaming (“Luminosity”) has signed four celebrity esports influencers to its team and launched the “LG Fortnite House”, a house and content hub for the Luminosity roster of gaming and esports professionals. The Luminosity team will be living and playing out of the house in Florida, and will continue to create rich content for the existing Luminosity Fanbase.



Four celebrity gaming influencers, Formula , Kiwiz , Nicks , and Randumb have joined the Luminosity family, and bring a unique and diverse style to an already successful roster of Luminosity creators. The group joins Luminosity having achieved collective success, amassing over 900,000 Twitter followers, 7 million YouTube followers, and close to 1 Billion total video views. They will be residents in the LG Fortnite House and will continue to provide innovative influencer content and an inside look into the house and players.

On May 31, 2019, Enthusiast announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement with J55 Capital Corp. (“J55”) and Aquilini GameCo Inc. (“GameCo”) to form the leading publicly traded esports and gaming media organization in North America (the “Arrangement”). Immediately prior to the closing of the Arrangement, GameCo will complete its acquisition of Luminosity Gaming Inc. and Luminosity Gaming (USA), LLC (collectively, “Luminosity”). The completion of the transactions are subject to a number of closing conditions, including shareholder approvals and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Details regarding the transactions are included in the May 31, 2019 respective press releases of Enthusiast and J55.

Formula, AKA Alex Kushelevskiy, started his career in gaming managing a number of popular organizations, eventually deciding to pursue a career as a creator. He has built a following through Fortnite of over 1,400,000 subscribers.



Steve Maida, President of Luminosity commented, “Welcoming Formula, Kiwiz, Nicks, and Randumb to Luminosity adds another new and unique creative element to our growing franchise. We are on a mission to collaborate with players, influencers, and creators that can engage with our amazing fans, while we continue to build one of the leading esports team in the world.”

“We are excited with the growth of Luminosity’s team of talent and their ability to execute on the business model. Luminosity is a leader in discovering and developing gaming talent, content creators and influencers which will add almost 60 million followers to the combined network,” commented Menashe Kestenbaum, Founder and CEO of Enthusiast. “Welcoming four new influencers and the launch of the LG House in Florida, is an excellent growth step for Luminosity. Collectively, we are working on closing the announced merger, while we continue to operate and grow successful businesses within the gaming ecosystem.”

About Luminosity Gaming

Luminosity is a North American professional esports organization. Founded in 2015, in Canada by Steve Maida, with the goal of enabling aspiring competitive gamers to ultimately create sustainable careers, Luminosity now hosts some of the best-known professional gamers in the world. Luminosity has teams and championships in game titles such as Fortnite, Counter Strike, Call of Duty, Overwatch, PUBG, Halo, Madden and more. Luminosity scouts and hires players and teams who compete on the company’s behalf in tournaments online and in arenas around the world for prize money.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Founded in 2014, Enthusiast Gaming is the largest vertically integrated video game company and has the fastest-growing online community of video gamers. Through the Company’s unique acquisition strategy, it has a platform of over 80 owned and affiliated websites and currently reaches over 150 million monthly visitors with its unique and curated content and over 50 million YouTube visitors. Enthusiast also owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.ca ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com .

