Global $12.89 Bn Glucose Monitoring Markets, 2018-2019 & 2019-2025

The market is focused on growing with newer technology and improved products.



Factors driving the Glucose Monitoring market are a global rise in the prevalence and incidence of diabetes, continuous technological advancement, increasing demand for less invasive products, and an increase in R&D investments that are driving the market growth. An increase in the obesity population due to lifestyle changes, an increase in urbanization, untapped markets like the Middle East, Africa shows that the glucose monitoring market has vast opportunities in the coming years.

Frequent product recalls i.e. glucose testing strips due to manufacturing defects or supply of expired test strips and less product differentiation among the self blood glucose monitors are the factors that are restraining the market growth. The limited reimbursement facilities and alternative treatments that include cell-based assays, biomarkers identification, and artificial pancreas and high cost associated with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) are threats for the market growth.



Glucose Monitoring global market is classified based on products, sample type, end-users, and geography. The product segment is divided into three segments i.e., Invasive, Non-Invasive and lab-based glucose monitoring products. The Invasive glucose monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to technological advancements, easy use, patient-friendly, etc. Invasive products are classified into Self glucose monitoring and continuous glucose products. The self glucose monitoring segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 due to the development of minimally invasive products.



The Self glucose monitoring products are further classified into blood glucose monitors, blood glucose test strips, lancets and others. The blood glucose testing strips segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 due to the development of no coding strips. The continuous glucose monitoring market includes sensors/receivers and transmitters. The continuous glucose market includes products sensors/receivers and transmitters. The continuous glucose segment is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow at a strong double-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025.



Based on sample type the market is segmented into blood, urine, and others. The blood segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 due to the accuracy of results. Other source based glucose monitoring segment is the fastest growing segment and is projected to grow exponentially from 2018 to 2025 due to increases R&D investment, many products are CE approved and expected launch very soon in the market.



Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, private clinics, home care, and ambulatory settings. Among end-users, home care segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a low single-digit CAGR from 2018 to 2025 due to the availability of over the counter (OTC) self blood glucose monitor and ease in operating these monitors and thereby reducing the frequent visits to hospitals or clinics for checking glucose levels.



The steep rise in the aging population, advancement in technology, awareness of people about treatment options and favorable government policies are driving factors of the glucose monitoring market. However, Asian countries especially India and China are the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for glucose monitoring products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Markets Covered

2.4 Stakeholders

2.5 Research Methodology

2.5.1 Market Size Estimation

2.5.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.5.3 Secondary Sources

2.5.4 Primary Sources

2.5.5 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources

2.5.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources

2.5.7 Assumptions



3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 The Global Rise in The Prevalence and Incidence of Diabetes

3.3.1.2 Technological Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices

3.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Less Invasive Devices or Point of Care

3.3.1.4 Increasing R & D Investments

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Availability of Alternative Treatment

3.3.2.2 High Cost Associated With the Products

3.3.2.3 Inadequate Reimbursement

3.3.2.4 Product Recalls

3.3.2.5 Strict Regulation of Glucose Monitoring Devices by Regulatory Organizations Like the Fda and Others.

3.4 Regulatory Affairs

3.4.1 U.S.

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 China

3.4.4 India

3.4.5 Japan

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Technology Advancements

3.7.1 Artificial Intelligence and Radar Technology

3.7.2 Non-Invasive Continuous Glucose Monitoring Wearable

3.7.3 Tear Glucose Monitoring Technology

3.7.4 Saliva-Based Biosensors

3.7.5 Micro-needle Patch

3.7.6 Photothermal Detection of Glucose Levels

3.8 Product Launches and Approvals

3.9 Funding Scenario

3.10 Glucose Monitoring - Deals

3.11 Clinical Trial Data

3.12 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.13 Supply Chain Analysis

3.14 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.14.1 Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share Analysis

3.14.2 Self Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Share

3.14.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Global Market



4 Glucose Monitoring Global Market, by Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Invasive Glucose Monitoring

4.2.1 Self Glucose Monitoring

4.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Meter

4.2.1.2 Blood Glucose Testing Strips

4.2.1.3 Lancets

4.2.1.4 Others

4.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

4.2.2.1 Glucose Sensors

4.2.2.2 Transmitters and Receivers

4.3 Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

4.4 Lab Based Glucose Monitoring



5 Glucose Monitoring Global Market, by Sample Source

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Blood-Based Glucose Monitoring

5.3 Urine-Based Glucose Monitoring

5.4 Other Sources Based Glucose Monitoring



6 Glucose Monitoring Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Home Care

6.4 Private Clinics

6.5 Ambulatory Settings



7 Regional Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New Product Launches

8.3 Collaboration & Partnerships

8.4 Other Developments



9 Major Companies

9.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Financials

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Key Developments

9.1.5 Business Strategy

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Arkray, Inc.

9.3 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.

9.4 B.Braun Melsungen AG

9.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories

9.6 Dexcom, Inc.

9.7 LifeScan (Johnson & Johnson)

9.8 Medtronic, Plc

9.9 Sinocare Inc.

9.10 Roche Holdings AG

Other Companies Mentioned



