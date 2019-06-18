Influenza Diagnostics Market Revenue to increase at 7.80% CAGR, to reach USD 954.512 million By 2023, Says Market Research Future

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Research Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type of Flu (Type A Flu, Type B Flu, and Type C Flu), Test Type (Traditional Diagnostic Tests and Molecular Diagnostic Tests), End User (Hospitals & Clinical Laboratories), & Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

Pune, India, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global influenza diagnostics market is projected to record a 7.80% CAGR, to reach USD 954.512 million during the forecast period of 2018-2023. As per the MRFR analysis, the influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to various factors. Some primary factors contributing to the ascension in the influenza diagnostics market include a rising prevalence of influenza worldwide and a growing demand for quick diagnostic tests. Further, an increasing incidence of geriatric population is also expected to drive the global influenza diagnostics market to a great extent during the estimate period.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection that can be caused by many flu viruses. Pandemics influenza is a newly discovered influenza virus which is easily contagious. According to the market survey, every year, millions of people are affected by seasonal influenza. It is also a cause of thousands of hospital admissions and deaths across the globe. This has propelled the demand for influenza diagnostics during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of quadrivalent influenza vaccines and rising awareness towards the virus are, together, going to contribute heavily to the growth registered by the global influenza diagnostics market. However, stringent regulatory policies are projected to hinder market growth through the forecast period.

Key Players

The global influenza diagnostics market boasts a presence of many prominent market vendors, as profiled in the latest MRFR market research survey. These noteworthy players include Abbott, Analytik Jena AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocartis, bioMérieux Inc, Cepheid, DiaSorin S.p.A., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., Luminex Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Quidel Corporation, SA Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global influenza diagnostics market is studied in the MRFR market survey report for various segments on the basis of type of flu, test type, end-user, and region. Based on type of flu, the global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into Type A flu, Type B flu, and Type C Flu. Among these segments, the Type A flu segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnosis market in 2017, garnering a valuation of USD 286.401 million. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the influenza virus is responsible for approximately 30,000 to 50,000 deaths per annum in the United States. Further, as per the World Health Organization (WHO) 2017, influenza virus affected around 5% to 15% population worldwide.

Based on test type, the global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. Among these segments, the traditional diagnostic tests market is anticipated to account for the largest share in the global market, just like it did in 2017.

Based on end-user, the global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, laboratories, and point-of-care testing. The hospitals & clinics segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market, just like it did in 2017. Since the tests lead to necessitated availability of specialized instruments and are complex in nature to execute, most tests are carried out in hospitals and clinics, driving unparalleled growth of the hospitals & clinics segment.

Americas to Dominate Global Influenza Diagnostics Market Between 2019-2023

The global influenza diagnostics market is anticipated to reach a market valuation of USD 954.512 million by the end of the conjecture period. Based on geography, the market is studied for the segments of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these segments, the Americas held the largest share of the market of 38.0% in the base year. The Americas are also expected to retain its dominance in the global influenza diagnostics market during the assessment period. Increasing prevalence of influenza among the geriatric population living in the region and advanced healthcare facilities are two primary factors attributable to the ascension of the regional Influenza Diagnostics Market .

Europe is anticipated to follow the Americas, accounting for the second largest Market Share For Influenza Diagnostics during the review period. An increasing number of pharmaceutical companies exporting their products are expected to contribute to the influenza diagnostics market growth. Other factors accreditable to the market growth include an increased awareness towards diseases, extended recommendations by governmental and other advisory bodies to get vaccinations against influenza, and rising prevalence of the geriatric population.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to augment at the fastest rate, among all the regional segments, through the review period. This fast-paced growth can be accredited to the growth and development witnessed in the healthcare sector in the region. Due to an increased prevalence of other diseases like endocrinology, cardiovascular and lymphatic systems, and respiratory disorders, the influenza diagnostics market is projected to showcase growth in the region.

Industry Update

June 2019: The Lab Task Force, is the European Regional Laboratory Task Force for High Threat Pathogens will help in the better detection of high threat pathogen outbreaks including West Nile fever, anthrax, and influenza, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

June 2019: Genetech recently announced that people exposed to a household member with influenza were less likely to develop the disease when treated with XOFLUZA. Further, XOFLUZA had no identified safety signals and was well tolerated by the subjects.

