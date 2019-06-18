Top 50 Semiconductor Equipment & Products Companies 2019 - Ranked by Sales or Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Company Research Reports for Semiconductor Equipment & Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Top 50 Report for the Semiconductor Equipment & Products Industry (Global) contains a comprehensive PDF report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).



These fundamental data reports cover over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.



Research Report Users:



Investment professionals; corporate users: finance, marketing, business development; academics and researchers



Product Features:

Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry

Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)

Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)

Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)

Proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)

Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.

Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.

Abstract:



A textual analysis of the financial results compared to selected competitors. Also included are quantitative analyses of the company's financial statements, extensive ratio analyses and up to 10-year history of sales, earnings, dividends and security pricing. A business description of the company, including contact information, senior officers and Publisher's Quality Rating analyses is also provided. Also included, as part of each company report, is extensive industry averages for financial ratios and key ratio data to which the company results can be compared.



Synopsis:



Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating analyses tables. The Publisher's Quality Rating- a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.



There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.



Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Company Fundamentals

Report: Company Profile

Comparative Business Analysis

Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Price Analysis

Earnings & Dividends Analysis

Section 2: Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Balance Sheet - Annual

Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size

Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change

Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages

Balance Sheet - Interim

Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size

Income Statement - Annual

Income Statement - Annual - Common Size

Income Statement - Year-Year % Change

Income Statement - Five-Year Averages

Income Statement - Interim

Income Statement - Interim - Common Size

Sources of Capital - Net Change

Section 3: Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Accounting Ratios

Asset Utilization

Employee Efficiency

Fixed Charges Coverage

Leverage Analysis

Liquidity Analysis

Per-Share Ratios

Profitability Analysis

Section 4: Publisher's Quality Rating Analyses

Report: Investment Acceptance

Financial Strength

Profitability & Stability

Corporate Growth

Section 5: Industry Overview

Report: Publisher's Industry Averages - Overview

Section 6: Industry Financial Statement Analyses

Report: Summary Analysis

Sales Analysis

Income Statement

Balance Sheet

Sources of Capital

Section 7: Industry Financial Ratio Analyses

Report: Leverage Analysis

Per-Share Data

Profitability Analysis

Section 8: Publisher Quality Rating Overview

Report: Explanation of the Publisher's Quality Rating

Companies Mentioned



Intel Corporation

SK Hynix Incorporation

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Micron Technology Inc.

Broadcom Inc

Applied Materials Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Murata Manufacturing Co Limited

ASML Holding NV

NVIDIA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV

STMicroelectronics NV

Infineon Technologies AG

Mediatek Incorporated

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Analog Devices Incorporated

On Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Incorporation

United Micro Electronics Corporation

Amkor Technology Inc

KLA-Tencor Corp

Skyworks Solutions Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Company

Gcl-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

Ninestar Corp

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

Qorvo Inc

Sumco Corporation

First Solar Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Restar Holdings Corp

Nanya Technology Corp

Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd.

MLS Co Ltd

Advantest Corporation

ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

Wuxi Taiji Indust. Co. Ltd.

Sino-American Silicon Products Inc

Powertech Technology

GCL System Integration Technology Co Ltd

Teradyne Inc.

Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg8y1k





