Top 50 Semiconductor Equipment & Products Companies 2019 - Ranked by Sales or Revenue
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 50 Company Research Reports for Semiconductor Equipment & Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Top 50 Report for the Semiconductor Equipment & Products Industry (Global) contains a comprehensive PDF report for each of the top 50 companies in the industry (ranked by sales or revenue).
These fundamental data reports cover over 98% of the world's market capitalization and represents the leading public companies in over 100 countries. The proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating - a measure of corporate risk - is assigned to each company.
Research Report Users:
Investment professionals; corporate users: finance, marketing, business development; academics and researchers
Product Features:
- Timely and accurate information on the leading companies in the global industry
- Unified Format across the world (consistent format for all companies and countries)
- Deep research content (up to 10-years of historical analysis)
- Broad base of research (up to 40 unique sub-reports on each company)
- Proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating (provides a measure of corporate risk)
- Deeply discounted price of bundled industry reports - compared to purchase of individual company reports.
- Report Content: (The following description applies to each of the 50 company reports that are included in the Top 50 product). Two descriptive formats are presented; an Abstract and a more extensive Synopsis.
Abstract:
A textual analysis of the financial results compared to selected competitors. Also included are quantitative analyses of the company's financial statements, extensive ratio analyses and up to 10-year history of sales, earnings, dividends and security pricing. A business description of the company, including contact information, senior officers and Publisher's Quality Rating analyses is also provided. Also included, as part of each company report, is extensive industry averages for financial ratios and key ratio data to which the company results can be compared.
Synopsis:
Quantitative analyses of financial statements (Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Sources of Capital), extensive ratio tables (Accounting, Asset Utilization, Employee Efficiency, Fixed Charges Coverage, Leverage Analysis, Liquidity Analysis, Per-share Data and Profitability Analysis) and proprietary Publisher's Quality Rating analyses tables. The Publisher's Quality Rating- a measure of corporate risk - examines the liquidity of the stock, and the financial strength, profitability and corporate growth characteristics of the corporation.
There is a textual comparative business analysis of the financial results (i.e. sales, company valuations and financial position) of the company and several of its peers. Also included are: company description, recent stock performance, profitability analysis, dividend analysis, and key data Items (ticker, major industry, sub-industry, employees, share type, market capitalization, total shares outstanding and number of closely held shares). Additional research includes tables with up to 10-years of history of computed ratios, sales, earnings, and security prices.
Also included, as part of each company report, are extensive industry average reports for financial statements and key ratio reports to which the company results can be compared.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Company Fundamentals
- Report: Company Profile
- Comparative Business Analysis
- Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Price Analysis
- Earnings & Dividends Analysis
Section 2: Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Balance Sheet - Annual
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Common Size
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Year-Year % Change
- Balance Sheet - Annual - Five-Year Averages
- Balance Sheet - Interim
- Balance Sheet - Interim - Common Size
- Income Statement - Annual
- Income Statement - Annual - Common Size
- Income Statement - Year-Year % Change
- Income Statement - Five-Year Averages
- Income Statement - Interim
- Income Statement - Interim - Common Size
- Sources of Capital - Net Change
Section 3: Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Accounting Ratios
- Asset Utilization
- Employee Efficiency
- Fixed Charges Coverage
- Leverage Analysis
- Liquidity Analysis
- Per-Share Ratios
- Profitability Analysis
Section 4: Publisher's Quality Rating Analyses
- Report: Investment Acceptance
- Financial Strength
- Profitability & Stability
- Corporate Growth
Section 5: Industry Overview
- Report: Publisher's Industry Averages - Overview
Section 6: Industry Financial Statement Analyses
- Report: Summary Analysis
- Sales Analysis
- Income Statement
- Balance Sheet
- Sources of Capital
Section 7: Industry Financial Ratio Analyses
- Report: Leverage Analysis
- Per-Share Data
- Profitability Analysis
Section 8: Publisher Quality Rating Overview
- Report: Explanation of the Publisher's Quality Rating
Companies Mentioned
- Intel Corporation
- SK Hynix Incorporation
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Broadcom Inc
- Applied Materials Inc.
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Murata Manufacturing Co Limited
- ASML Holding NV
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Lam Research Corporation
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Mediatek Incorporated
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Analog Devices Incorporated
- On Semiconductor Corporation
- Microchip Technology Incorporation
- United Micro Electronics Corporation
- Amkor Technology Inc
- KLA-Tencor Corp
- Skyworks Solutions Inc.
- Canadian Solar Inc
- Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Company
- Gcl-Poly Energy Holdings Limited
- Ninestar Corp
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd
- Xilinx Inc.
- Qorvo Inc
- Sumco Corporation
- First Solar Inc.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
- Restar Holdings Corp
- Nanya Technology Corp
- Kaga Electronics Co. Ltd.
- MLS Co Ltd
- Advantest Corporation
- ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.
- Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Wuxi Taiji Indust. Co. Ltd.
- Sino-American Silicon Products Inc
- Powertech Technology
- GCL System Integration Technology Co Ltd
- Teradyne Inc.
- Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pg8y1k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Semiconductor
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.