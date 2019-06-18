2019 Automotive Active Cornering System Market Report - The Increasing Number of Rollover Accidents and the Growing Sales of SUVs Will Provide Considerable Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Active Cornering System Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The automotive active cornering system market will register a CAGR of around 16% by 2023.

This increased focus on active safety systems is an important driver for the global automotive active cornering system market. Automobiles have become safer than ever before, owing to the growing integration of automotive electronics. One of the major reasons for this is the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), which provides star ratings to vehicles based on the different safety parameters that they pass in crash tests.

Higher the star rating, higher safety standards. NCAP ratings help vehicle buyers to have a better understanding of the safety characteristics of a vehicle. NCAP also give significant weightage to electronic stability control (ESC). Active cornering system is mostly offered as a function of ESC or the electronic stability program in vehicles. Hence, the increased emphasis on ESC in vehicles will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



An increasing number of rollover accidents



The global automotive active cornering system market is growing due to the safety benefits associated with active cornering systems. The system aids automobile safety by reducing the probability of rollovers, which further reduces the chances of injuries and fatalities. Rollover accidents are common when vehicles make turns on slippery roads or at high speeds. Most of the vehicle-related fatalities were due to over speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and distracted driving.

The US has a high number of rollover accidents, mainly because of the high adoption of utility vehicles such as SUVs and crossovers. Hence, with the sales of utility vehicles such as SUVs growing exponentially worldwide, automakers are offering active cornering systems, especially in larger utility vehicles, to lower the chances of rollover accidents.



Technical issues may lead to malfunctioning of active cornering systems



Automotive active cornering systems are mostly used in conjunction with other onboard systems that can reduce the probability of accidents as a result of a rollover. However, reliability issues associated with the system can affect the overall growth of the market in focus. This is because the system uses software and control units that can malfunction.

Active cornering systems use software, sensors, and ECUs, which make it vulnerable to malfunctioning or faults. As it is designed to work as a part of the stability control system, an active cornering system may develop a snag, which may result in the inactivation of the system. Such occurrences not only put the safety of the automobile driver or passengers at stake but also put other road users in danger.

Such issues have led to vehicle recalls in the past. Hence, the presence of such technical issues may challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including BorgWarner and Continental, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing number of rollover accidents and the growing sales of SUVs will provide considerable growth opportunities to the automotive active cornering manufacturers.

Key Players Profiled



BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

Eaton

JTEKT Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

