Asia-Pacific's Lighting Market 2019-2023: A Transforming Industry Featuring Visionary Innovation Companies - Signify, ST Engineering and Wipro Lighting

The study highlights the applicable visioning scenarios with their macro-to-micro implications. The scenarios included are; social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, new business models, disruptive technologies, and competitive landscape trends.



The study also explains the key drivers and restraints impacting the market, along with insights on how each stage of the lighting market has evolved. Case studies that highlight recent best practices by lighting companies in the Asia-Pacific region have been included to demonstrate initiatives taken by top market participants to stay ahead of the competition.



With growing LED adoption and increasing smart solutions, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and Light Fidelity (LiFi), the lighting market is going through a phase of enormous transformation.

This transformation is not restricted to technological advancements. There is a paradigm shift that has been observed in the entire lighting market dynamics, directly impacting product offerings, competitive landscape, distribution channels, and business models.



From quitting the traditional lighting business to pulling out from certain geographies, stakeholders in the lighting market are fighting hard to combat the pace at which the market has been transforming.

This study discusses how the lighting market has been evolving and enlists what lighting manufacturers can do to surge ahead in this rapidly changing and competitive market.



While the market continues to evolve, it also presents several significant growth opportunities for companies that are open to tapping this transformation. The research considers 14 opportunities for growth in this market, highlighting both vision and strategy and brand and demand growth opportunities. For each of these identified growth levers, key context and opportunities, along with a call to action, have been discussed.



Key Issues Addressed

How has the lighting market evolved in the last few years? What direction is it heading towards?

Is the market growing, and if so, at what rate? What is the expected growth rate for this market during 2019-2023?

What are the new business models and disruptive technologies?

What are the impacts of social and demographic trends, industry Mega Trends, disruptive technologies, new business models, and competitive landscape on the market?

What are the key growth levers influencing the lighting market?

How can lighting companies use these to gain a competitive advantage?

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Transformation of the Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific

Opportunities in the APAC Lighting Market

View on Impacts in the Lighting Market

2. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5 Step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Lighting Solution Providers

3. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Distribution Channel

Drivers and Restraints

Key Market Drivers

Key Market Restraints

4. Market Forecast

LED Market - Revenue Forecast

LED Lighting Market by Application

Lighting Regulations

LED Lighting Market - Regional Snapshot

Value Chain Overview

Transformation Across the Value Chain

Lighting Market - Key Customer Segments

Visioning Scenarios

Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends/Factors Impacting the Market

5. Visionary Innovation by Lighting Companies

Smart Street Lighting - Signify

Smart Lamp Posts - ST Engineering

LiFi and PoE - Wipro Lighting

6. Competitive Landscape

LED Lighting Market - Competitive Landscape

7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

8. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - IoT in Lighting

Growth Opportunity 2 - Integrated Luminaires

Growth Opportunity 3 - Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 4 - LiFi

Growth Opportunity 5 - Sustainable Lighting

Growth Opportunity 6 - Human-centric Lighting

Growth Opportunity 7 - PoE

Growth Opportunity 8 - 3D Printing

Growth Opportunity 9 - VR/AR

Growth Opportunity 10 - OLED and Quantum Dots

Growth Opportunity 11 - Light Therapy

9. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 12 - LaaS

Growth Opportunity 13 - Third-party Validation

Growth Opportunity 14 - Vertical Marketing

10. Growth Opportunities Matrix

Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-11: Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 12-14: Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

11. Growth Strategy and Implementation

Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

12. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

List of Exhibits

