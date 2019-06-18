US Nuclear’s All-Purpose CBRN DroneRAD Sales Take Off, Up 777% in 2019

Los Angeles, CA, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In just the first two quarters of 2019, US Nuclear’s (OTC: UCLE) DroneRAD sales are up 777% over all DroneRAD sales for 2018, and based on promised new orders, may soar even higher. Due to new advances, USN drones are now outfitted with a complete CBRN package, chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear sensing technology.



In addition to detecting radiation, such as radioactive gamma hot-spots or airborne particulates, the DroneRAD is also outfitted with chemical detectors and bacterial/viral collection filters. A proprietary quick-release connector on the DroneRAD allows the operator to quickly change between sensor packages to eliminate down-time, and a special air sampling system allows the chemicals, particulates, and microbes to be collected in-flight without being disrupted by the flight turbulence.

End-users for the DroneRAD include first responders, border security, military, homeland defense, NATO military, waste disposal, oil and gas, chemical plants, nuclear power plants, and many more.

Chemical Detection: The DroneRAD supports multiple chemical sensors at once, and includes the following list: VOC, Carbon Dioxide, Ammonia, Carbon Monoxide, Chlorine, Formaldehyde, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Sulfide, Hydrogen Cyanide, Nitric Oxide, Nitrogen Dioxide, Oxygen, Sulfur Dioxide, Methane, and more.

Biological/Viral Collection: Utilizing special viral and bacterial filters, the DroneRAD collects these microbes and other matter at up to 99.99% efficiency. Post flight, the biological filters are sent to a laboratory for in-depth analysis. Microbes of interest may be: anthrax, botulism, plague, staph, e-coli, cholera, salmonella, listeria, typhus, and others.

GPS and Mapping: All measurable data, such as chemical or radioactive concentration, is GPS tagged and logged/wirelessly sent back to the operator for real-time display. The data is overlaid on Google Earth Maps in real-time, so the operator can immediately see a color-coded visual map of where and when the drone flew, and what the concentration is at each point.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

