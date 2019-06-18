Black Tusk Resources Inc. Contracts Diamond Drilling Company for Exploration on the Golden Valley Project, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company”) (CSE: TUSK, OTC: BTKRF, Frankfurt: 0NB) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with Forage Roby Drilling (the “Contractor”) of Val d’Or, Quebec to drill on the company’s Golden Valley Project. A minimum of 1,500 metres of diamond drilling is to be completed this summer on the Golden Valley Projects, 2 high priority target areas, located north of La Sarre, Quebec.



The project is fully permitted and the drill program is slated to begin in mid-July. The targets to be tested were outlined by the previous exploration of the property, including diamond drill intercepts. Both targets were shown to be gold-bearing (see News Release dated June 10, 2019).

In early May, while undertaking reconnaissance of the Golden Valley Project, the Black Tusk Resources team met with Forage Roby Drilling, a Val D’or based company. ‘’We are looking forward to working with Roby Drilling on a diamond drill program this summer, they have the right experience in the region to partner with us for this campaign.’’

The Golden Valley Project is located 26 kilometres south of the Hecla Mining Corp - Casa Berardi Gold Mine and lies within the Abitibi Greenstone belt that is host to many world class mineral deposits.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

