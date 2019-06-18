Menlo Therapeutics Announces Addition of Ronald A. Krasnow as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus (itch), today announced the hiring of Ronald A. Krasnow as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. In this role, Mr. Krasnow will be responsible for all legal needs of the company including intellectual property portfolio development and supporting the company’s commercial, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and development functions to ensure compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations.



/EIN News/ -- “Ron brings over 20 years of experience as in-house legal counsel, with particular strength in intellectual property law. He has also overseen the legal activities related to a commercial drug launch, including compliance, market access contracting, and commercial supply agreements. His experience will be valuable to us as we prepare for the launch of serlopitant, if approved, for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis,” said Steve Basta, Menlo’s Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Mr. Krasnow served as General Counsel, Chief Strategy Officer and Secretary at Kinestral Technologies, Inc., a company focused on bringing cutting edge technology to the home and commercial construction markets. Prior to Kinestral, Ron spent approximately ten years as General Counsel at Relypsa, Inc., overseeing legal activities as the biotech company grew from a start-up, through its IPO, commercialization of its drug and its acquisition by Galenica. Prior to joining Relypsa, Mr. Krasnow spent ten years at Symyx Technologies, Inc. in various positions, including Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property. Earlier in his career, Mr. Krasnow was an attorney at Fish & Neave (now Ropes & Gray LLP) representing clients in complex patent litigation and interferences. Mr. Krasnow received his J.D. from The George Washington University Law School and his B.S. in Materials and Metallurgical Engineering from The University of Michigan.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK 1 receptor antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. The company’s clinical development program for serlopitant includes two ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a planned Phase 3 program for the treatment of pruritus associated with psoriasis, and an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus of unknown origin.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Menlo Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding ongoing clinical trials and the potential regulatory approval for serlopitant for pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risk and uncertainties that could cause Menlo Therapeutics’ development program for serlopitant, future financial results, achievements or performance to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks that clinical trials are unsuccessful, despite prior successfully completed clinical trials or do not demonstrate efficacy of serlopitant in the studied indications. These factors, together with those that are described in greater detail in Menlo Therapeutics’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to filed on May 2, 2019, as well as any reports that it may file with the SEC in the future, may cause Menlo Therapeutics’ actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements. Menlo Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: media@menlotx.com

Investor Contact: dsheel@menlotx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.