Q2Earth Signs Distribution Agreement with Manufacturer of Organic Plant Stimulants

Agreement Strengthens Q2Earth’s License with Agrarian Technologies

by Providing Direct Access to Underlying Materials and Formulations

Palm Beach, FL, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q2Earth, Inc . (OTCQB: QPWR) (the “Company” or “Q2”) has signed a distribution agreement with Senn Senn & Senn LLC (“Senn”) the source manufacturer of the component materials for Agrarian Technologies’ proprietary ABS bio-stimulant, an organic, natural compound designed to enhance root formation, increase vascular strength and promote overall plant health through the entire growth cycle.

The Senn company manufactures the base product made from specially sourced humate from dedicated mines in Utah and seaweed extract from the North Sea. The formulation was scientifically developed by Dr. T.L. Senn, Head Professor Emeritus in the Department of Horticulture at Clemson University over several decades, and has proven to quicken uptake and maturity of seedlings, increase root growth, and strengthen plant’s resistance to drought and pest stress. This results in better plant performance with less water and chemical inputs.

Agrarian Technologies – as exclusively licensed to Q2Earth -- has enhanced the basic Senn formulation, which it calls ABS, and has also developed proprietary methods and processes to use ABS to increase the value of compost, soil and mulch products. The distribution agreement with Senn provides the Company with direct access to the base material manufacturing of the ABS product at most favored pricing, and further protects the Company’s exclusively licensed technology on a worldwide basis.

“We very much look forward to working with the Senn’s to build distribution channels worldwide for their core products, as enhanced and applied to compost, soil and mulch by Agrarian Technologies,” stated Kevin Bolin, the Company’s CEO. “This is a fantastic product developed over years by a true leader and visionary in the horticulture sector, Dr. Senn. We see great commercial potential for his discoveries and products moving forward.”

About Q2Earth: Q2Earth is executing its plan to consolidate and manage leading manufacturers of compost and engineered soils created from recycled waste for the agriculture, horticulture, construction and infrastructure sectors. Through a plan of investments, acquisitions, strategic alliances, and organic growth focused on creating and marketing quality beneficial reuse end products, Q2Earth seeks to build the preeminent compost and soil company in North America, with international growth opportunities.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "Forward-looking Statements". These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future results or events. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. There are important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our ability to fully commercialize our technology, risks associated with changes in general economic and business conditions, actions of our competitors, the extent to which we are able to develop new products and markets, the time and expense involved in such development activities, the ability to secure additional financing, the ability to consummate acquisitions and ultimately integrate them, the level of demand and market acceptance of our products, and changes in our business strategies. This is not an offering of securities and securities may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements

Contact

Jeremy Roe, Managing Partner

Integra Consulting Group, LLC

Jeremy@integracg.net

925-262-8305

