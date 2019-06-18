O’Neil Securities Launches New Chicago Office Led by Industry Veteran

BOSTON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Neil Securities, Incorporated, (ONS) a registered broker-dealer providing high-touch trading services to the institutional investment community, is pleased to announce that it has opened a new regional trading office in Chicago, which will be led by veteran sales trader Mike Shroba. To create synergies, the office will be co-located with the Research Sales team of ONS affiliate William O’Neil + Co., which will enable shared access to top-quality bespoke research and William O’Neil + Co.’s powerful equity research platform PANARAY®.



/EIN News/ -- The new Chicago office will join the company’s headquarters in Boston and trading offices in New York, the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, and San Francisco. “The Chicago office broadens our reach and enriches our experienced team of sales traders so we can bring trading solutions to a larger and more diverse group of clients,” says ONS CEO Michael McCauley.

Leading the Chicago office will be industry veteran Mike Shroba, who has more than thirty years of experience on both the buy side and sell side. Mr. Shroba worked at O’Connor & Associates for 12 years on the buy side before working as an institutional sales trader at several leading firms, including Merrill Lynch and Barclays Investment Bank, for the next 23 years. He has been based in Chicago since the start of his career and has formed deep and long-standing relationships in the Midwest. Mr. Shroba is a graduate of the University of Arizona, received his MBA from Loyola University in Chicago, and is a member of the Security Traders Association of Chicago (STAC).

“I am excited to join a proven team at ONS that goes beyond best execution and offers differentiated insight that allows traders to become more involved in the investment process,” says Shroba.

About O’Neil Securities, Incorporated

Headquartered in Boston, O'Neil Securities, Incorporated, was founded in 1963 as an investment management and brokerage firm. The company provides trading services and William O’Neil + Co. research distribution to more than 200 major institutional money managers (pension and mutual funds, banks, insurance companies, and corporations) around the world. The O'Neil trading desk offers expertise on stock trading and executes on an agency basis, but does not make markets, so client orders are never in conflict with any proprietary trading positions.

Photo: Source: O’Neil Securities, Incorporated Contact: Paul Gin +1 310.448.6879

